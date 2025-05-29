UAE: How AI Is Hiring Employees, Cutting Processing Time From Hours To Minutes

Artificial intelligence is no longer a future ambition for Abu Dhabi's public sector - it's already changing how government employees are hired, trained, and evaluated.

In its newly released Emerging Trends Report in Talent Management 2024–2040, the Department of Government Enablement (DGE) outlines 16 major trends expected to transform the future of work . But several of them are already in motion.

“We piloted it, it worked, and we rolled it out,” said Ruba Al Hassan, Director General of Strategic Affairs and Future Foresight at DGE, during a media roundtable on Wednesday.

“Why should we do things the old way?” AI now screens CVs, predicts resignations, and writes your goals. One of the report's boldest insights, automated recruitment and predictive attrition, is already being piloted by Abu Dhabi government entities.

“You post a vacancy and get 2,000 applications,” said Al Hassan.“HR isn't looking through them. But AI can. You feed it your criteria, bilingual, specific background... and it gives you your top ten.”

She said the technology also assesses which candidates are most likely to stay.“It doesn't just help you hire; it helps you think about how to retain them.”

Meanwhile, DGE's AI Objective Builder is already streamlining performance planning across government departments.“It knows your job description and tells you if your goals are specific, targeted, realistic,” she said.“It's tied into your role, your team's plan, and your KPIs.” Instead of spending days on mid-year reviews, she said,“This cycle took me minutes to approve 20 objectives. Before, it took hours and back-and-forth.”

Annual performance reviews are moving away from traditional, rigid performance metrics, shows the report. It is transitioning to a more fluid, dialogue-based ongoing approach.“The future is about constant conversations, not static numbers. Your boss doesn't need to drop a rating on you once a year,” said Al Hassan.“We already see AI making that shift possible.”

Work becoming a game

To boost engagement, DGE has introduced gamification in its internal learning app Tomouh, which awards points, stars, and leaderboard rankings based on employees' progress.“It's personalised; it greets you, nudges you, suggests courses,” said Al Hassan.“It talks to you like a person, like 'welcome back. You've been away a few days.'”

She said the format works especially well with younger employees Gamification is also being tested in public services. Through TAMM's Snap and Report feature, residents can earn points for reporting potholes, fallen trees, and other issues.“That tiny tweak - a leaderboard, made the whole system more active.”

VR replacing PowerPoints

Another concept from the report already in use: immersive learning via VR.“Abu Dhabi Police have had a VR training centre since 2022,” Al Hassan said.“I did a VR innovation course with INSEAD - we were solving problems together in space.” She said traditional training formats are losing relevance.“No matter how good the PowerPoint is, nothing compares to actually feeling the experience. You remember it. You live it.”

What can you actually do?

The report flags a growing shift from degrees to skills. Al Hassan said this trend is already influencing hiring decisions.“You've got to show what you can actually do,” she explained.“Can you think strategically? Solve problems? Bring ideas? I don't just want a comms expert - I want someone who thinks beyond their job title.” She added that employers are now looking for 'neo-generalists' - professionals who can combine deep knowledge with adaptability and creativity.

AI is also starting to play a role in staff well-being - offering tools for workload management, flexible schedules, and burnout prevention.“This isn't just about yoga memberships,” said Al Hassan.“It's about designing work to fit people's lives.” So, instead of spending hours doing mundane tasks that a worker hates – like reading dozens of emails. She gave an example of how AI can summarise those emails and pinpoint the main lines that need action,“I would still reply to them myself.” She said AI even read out her emails while she is driving.“It is giving me time back, and I can use that time to do the things I love, like brainstorming with my team.”

While several trends are already in use, DGE clarified that the report is not a blueprint to follow rigidly. Some trends, such as flat, team-led organisational models or early retirement in one's 30s, are seen as 'wildcards' or weak signals, worth watching, but not guaranteed.“We're not saying everything in here will happen,” said Al Hassan.“It's about testing what makes sense and being ready to pivot,” she concluded.