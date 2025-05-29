Construction Sector A Key Pillar Of Qatar's Sustainable Development

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The construction sector is a vital part of Qatar's sustainable development, aligning with the Qatar National Vision 2030. It focuses on sustainable construction practices, reducing environmental impact, conserving resources, and enhancing quality of life, while also driving economic growth and job creation.

Sustainable construction plays a pivotal role in this transformation by promoting environmental stewardship, economic diversification, and social development.

The 21st edition of Project Qatar which will conclude today is the country's largest and most influential trade exhibition for construction materials, equipment, and technologies, plays an active role in enhancing the business environment and developing productive sectors, most notably the construction sector which is a key pillar of sustainable development.

It directly supports Qatar National Vision 2030 and aligns with commitment to economic diversification, private sector empowerment, and strengthening public-private partnerships.

This year's edition embraces the theme 'Innovation & Sustainability: Qatar's Path to 2030,' highlighting the nation's forward-looking development priorities in line with its national vision.



The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, represented by Assistant Undersecretary for Industry and Business Development, Saleh Majid Al-Khulaifi participated in the exhibition. He highlighted the Ministry's commitment to supporting initiatives that promote industrial development and enable the private sector to play a greater role in economic activity.

He pointed out that the exhibition is a prominent platform that brings together experts, investors, and decision-makers to exchange experiences and explore the latest products, technologies, services, and best practices in the construction sector.

Project Qatar continues to play a vital role in driving growth, fostering innovation, and shaping the future of the construction industry by bringing together hundreds of local and international exhibitors and participants from across the world, positioning it as a global gateway for the Qatari economy.

Recently, in a strategic move to drive investment growth and accelerate economic diversification, Invest Qatar officially launched a $1bn incentives programme, aimed at strengthening Qatar's position as a leading global business hub.

Unveiled at the 5th edition of Qatar Economic Forum, the programme offers a comprehensive suite of incentive packages tailored for both local and international investors. These incentives provide financial support covering up to 40 percent of eligible local investment expenses over five years, including business setup costs, construction, office leases, equipment and employee-related expenses.

Targeting key growth sectors identified in the Third National Development Strategy (NDS3), namely advanced industries, logistics, IT and digital and financial services, the incentive programme will be rolled out in phases.