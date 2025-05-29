Multifamily Modular And Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Report 2025: Key Players Like ATCO And Greystar Are Leveraging Innovations For Affordable Housing Solutions Amid Rising Global Demand
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|175
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$55.73 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$73.84 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Scope:
Markets Covered:
- By Type: Permanent; Relocatable By Material: Steel; Precast Concrete; Wood; Plastic; Other Materials
Subsegments:
- By Permanent: Multi-Story Modular Apartments; Permanent Prefabricated Units; Infill Housing Units By Relocatable: Temporary Housing Units; Relocatable Modular Homes; Site Offices and Temporary Accommodation Units
Companies Featured
- Laing O'Rourke ATCO Ltd. Algeco UK Limited Ritz-Craft Corporation Red Sea International Company Pleasant Valley Homes Inc. Connect Homes LLC Kiss House Marlette Homes Inc. Guerdon LLC Northstar Systembuilt Inc. Cube Haus Blu Homes Inc. Plant Prefab Inc. Simplex Homes Inc. Revolution Precrafted Properties Limited Pine Grove Homes Inc. KLEUSBERG GmbH & Co. KG Blokable Inc. New Era Building Systems Inc. nHouse Limited PopUp House Mod-U-Kraf Homes Inc. Stratford Homes LLC
