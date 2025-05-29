Gluware Announces Red Hat Ansible Certified Content Collection, Collaborates With Red Hat To Deliver Advanced, Self-Operating Network Automation Across Multi-Vendor Environments
SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware, the leader in intelligent no-code/low-code network automation and orchestration, today announced the availability of the Red Hat Ansible Certified Content Collection for Gluware. As a certified Red Hat partner, Gluware delivers a powerful solution that combines Gluware's intelligent network automation suite with Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform-enabling IT teams to automate complex, multi-vendor networks up to 100x faster to deliver a highly secure network that's efficient to operate.
For enterprises and MSPs using an Ansible-first automation operational model with Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, the Ansible Certified Content Collection for Gluware is invoked via Ansible Playbooks to provide a more seamless experience to tackle the most complex and advanced use cases in the networking domain.
As enterprises grapple with increasingly hybrid and heterogeneous infrastructures, Gluware's collaboration with Red Hat stands out with the solution's enhanced ability to automate and orchestrate across multi-vendor, multi-domain, and legacy environments-from cloud to on-prem, data center to edge–even in the most advanced networking use cases.
The Red Hat Ansible Certified Content Collection for Gluware allows network automation builders to more quickly and easily extend Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform and Event-Driven Automation even further, helping to transform network operations into intelligent, self-operating systems that require minimal human touch. This certified collection is production-ready and co-supported by Red Hat and Gluware.
"Today's enterprise networks demand more than just automation-they require intelligence, agility, and continuous operational awareness," said Jeff Gray, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at Gluware. "Through this collaboration, we're delivering self-operating capabilities that simplify even the most advanced use cases and dramatically accelerate desired outcomes."
Built for Scale, Designed for Speed
The Ansible Certified Content Collection for Gluware delivers automation depth and improved operational simplicity across key market segments:
-
Global Enterprises & G2000: Orchestrate and secure sprawling, multi-vendor infrastructures with intelligent automation that adapts in real time .
Managed Service Providers (MSPs): Offer differentiated, high-value services through repeatable, scalable, policy-driven workflows with built-in multi-tenancy and RBAC.
Mid and Upper Mid-Market: Rapidly deploy sophisticated automation using Gluware's ready-to-run app suite with pre-built automations.
Bigger. Better. Up to 100x Faster.
The Ansible Certified Content Collection for Gluware delivers enhanced speed and intelligence:
-
No-Code/Low-Code Automation Suite : Build and deploy automation more rapidly using Gluware's visual, prebuilt application framework-integrated into an Ansible-first operational model.
Self-Operating Workflows : Automate network discovery, configuration, compliance, and remediation with intelligent, event-triggered workflows powered by Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform.
Multi-Vendor, Multi-Domain Flexibility : Control and coordinate configurations across network, cloud, and security platforms-abstracting vendor complexity while preserving operational intent.
API-Driven Ecosystem Integration : More seamlessly connect with CMDBs, NetBox, monitoring platforms, and ticketing systems to ensure full-stack automation and visibility.
Use cases enhanced through the Ansible Certified Content Collection for Gluware include:
-
Day 1 through Day n dynamic inventory management
Configuration drift and audit
EOL/EOS vulnerability management
Network backup and restore
EVPN-VXLAN, NAC and other advanced network fabric automation
OS upgrades with integrated pre and post checks
Network syslog and webhook enablement for advanced workflow execution
By enabling organizations to move faster-without compromising security, compliance, or architectural integrity-Gluware is ushering in a new era of enterprise-grade intelligent network automation at scale powered by Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform.
Get Started NowSwing by the Gluware Booth 5 at Autocon 3 in Prague, May 28-30th for a demo of Red Hat Ansible Certified Content Collection for Gluware Register for Gluware Labs Builder Program and download Gluware's Community Edition to get started now Start a 60-day trial to Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform
About Gluware
Gluware is the leader in intelligent network automation, helping organizations improve security, simplify complexity, eliminate toil, and accelerate innovation across digital infrastructure. Trusted by the Global 2000, Gluware's intent-based, multi-vendor automation platform handles millions of network changes in minutes-flawlessly. Whether used out of the box or as a developer platform, Gluware delivers a 95% reduction in network outages, 100% network security policy compliance, a 300x speed increase for OS upgrades, and self-operating network capabilities in just three months.
Red Hat, the Red Hat logo and Ansible are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.
