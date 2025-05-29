Unaudited Financial Report For The First Quarter Of 2025
|EUR
|31.03.2025
|31.12.2024
|Cash and cash equivalents
|338,369
|370,856
|Trade and other receivables
|61,218
|31,586
|Inventories
|1,526,664
|1,471,238
|Total current assets
|1,926,252
|1,873,680
|TOTAL ASSETS
|1,926,252
| 1,873,680
|Trade and other payables
|92,886
|18,906
|Total current liabilities
|92,886
|18,906
|Total liabilities
|92,886
| 18,906
|Share capital at book value
|449,906
|449,906
|Share premium
|226,056
|226,056
|Statutory reserve capital
|287,542
|287,542
|Retained earnings
|869,861
|891,270
|Total equity
|1,833,366
|1,854,774
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|1,926,252
|1,873,680
Condensed statement of comprehensive income
|EUR
|I Q 2025
|I Q 2024
|Administrative and general expenses
|-24,855
| -9,303
|Operating loss
| -24,855
|-9,303
|Financial income
| 3,446
|1,484
|NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
| -21,409
|-7,820
|TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
| -21,409
|-7,820
Rando Tomingas
Member of the Management Board
Telephone: +372 667 9200
E-mail: ...
Attachment
-
2025 I Q interim ENG
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
CommentsNo comment