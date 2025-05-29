FLOKI And New To The Street Announce Media Partnership To Reach 219M+ Households

The media rollout includes biographical interview segments airing nationwide on Fox Business and Bloomberg TV, commercial placements during business hours, high-frequency digital billboard displays in Times Square, and live investor events.

"FLOKI is one of the most innovative and community-driven platforms in crypto today," said New to The Street Founder Vince Caruso. "This campaign ensures they get the national stage and financial audience they deserve."

From Times Square to Bloomberg: What's in the Campaign

FLOKI leadership will appear in two in-depth TV interviews each month, airing as sponsored content across Fox Business and Bloomberg TV, reaching over 219 million U.S. households.

FLOKI ads will light up the iconic Reuters 42nd Street Billboard 20 times per hour, four weeks a month. The initial ad campaign will spotlight Valhalla, FLOKI's much-anticipated blockchain game, launching on mainnet June 30, 2025.

Over 100+ thirty-second commercials will run monthly across major financial networks like CNBC, FOX Business, and Bloomberg, with another 50 ads on Bloomberg kicking off in month two. Three press releases per month, NYSE interview recaps, and targeted pitches to ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX affiliates will amplify FLOKI's reach beyond crypto circles.

All content will be posted across New to The Street's 2.47 million YouTube subscribers and social platforms. FLOKI will join meet-and-greet events with brokers, host intimate retail investor gatherings in New York City, and take part in virtual sessions with family offices and accredited investors.

"I'm very excited about this partnership and sharing how FLOKI is making blockchain better than they found it," said Pedro Vidal, the Community Relations Officer for FLOKI spokesperson. "This campaign will expand our efforts in revealing the levels of enhanced utility that is witnessed within our ecosystem. I'm dually proud and excited!"

About Floki

Floki is the people's cryptocurrency and utility token of the Floki Ecosystem. Floki aims to become the world's most known and most used cryptocurrency and intends to achieve this ambitious goal through a focus on utility, philanthropy, community, and marketing. Floki currently has 550,000+ holders and a strong brand recognized by billions of people worldwide due to its strategic marketing partnerships.

Website:

Twitter:

About TokenFi

TokenFi is an innovative platform for crypto and asset tokenization, enabling users to launch or tokenize assets effortlessly. TokenFi is committed to revolutionizing the trillion-dollar tokenization industry by offering a user-friendly interface that requires no coding expertise.

Website:

Twitter:

About Valhalla

Valhalla is a blockchain-based MMORPG inspired by Norse mythology, offering players the chance to discover, tame, and battle with creatures called Veras. The game features a player-driven economy and a hexagonal battlefield designed for dynamic combat. Learn more at

Users can play the game now, and it will be officially launched on Mainnet on June 30, 2025. Valhalla was developed by FLOKI.

Website:

Youtube: @FlokiOfficial

Telegram:

Instagram:

Tik Tok: @floki_crypto

Discord:

Facebook:

Reddit:

Twitch:

Valhalla:

Contact:

Community Relations Officer

Pedro Vidal

Floki

[email protected]

Photo:

SOURCE FLOKI