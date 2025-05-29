Global Growth Strained, India Resilient: WEF Economists

The chief economists, however, warned of the overall global growth coming under strain from trade policy shocks and AI disruption, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said in its latest 'Chief Economists Outlook' report.

A majority of surveyed economists saw the current US economic policy as having a lasting global impact, with 87 per cent expecting it to delay strategic business decisions and heighten recession risks.

The global growth outlook was divided, with weak prospects in North America, resilience in Asia-Pacific and cautious optimism in Europe.

“The outlook for China remains muted, and the chief economists were divided over whether it will reach its target of 5 per cent GDP growth this year.

“Optimism remains highest for South Asia, where 33 per cent expect strong or very strong growth this year,” the WEF said.

The survey of chief economists from across the world in private and public sectors found that the growth outlook for South Asia has been robust despite a challenging global environment.

Among all regions, chief economists surveyed were most optimistic about South Asia's prospects, with one-third expecting strong or very strong growth for the remainder of 2025.

However, the region's immediate challenges intensified in early May with the outbreak of military exchanges between India and Pakistan.

Across the region, chief economists expected moderate to high inflation.

The report noted that India, South Asia's largest economy, looked set to be the primary engine of growth, with GDP expansion forecast by the IMF at 6.2 per cent for 2025 and 6.3 per cent in 2026.

Although the rerouting of Chinese exports is casting a shadow over the region's economic prospects, a recently concluded trade deal between India and the UK was another source of optimism, it said.

Globally, public debt concerns were seen mounting as defence spending rises, with 86 per cent of chief economists expecting increased government borrowing.

Artificial intelligence was expected to drive growth, but 47 per cent anticipated net job losses.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now