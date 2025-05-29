Bitget Lists Ripple USD (RLUSD) To Expand Stablecoin Offerings On Spot Market

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the listing of Ripple USD (RLUSD) on its spot trading platform. RLUSD, an enterprise-grade USD-backed stablecoin issued by Ripple, enters the Bitget ecosystem at a time when demand for secure and compliant digital assets continues to rise, particularly among institutional participants and developers focused on enterprise-grade blockchain use cases.

As a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar, RLUSD is natively issued on both the XRP Ledger (XRPL) and Ethereum, leveraging the unique strengths of each blockchain. The asset is backed by a segregated reserve held in USD fiat and cash equivalents. Bitget's decision to list RLUSD aligns with its strategy to support strong, high utility-driven assets across its growing spot market, which serves as a curated space for projects that advance blockchain adoption through real-world applications.

“We're excited to partner with Ripple, a team that has consistently pushed forward the adoption of crypto,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget .“RLUSD stands out as one of the few stablecoins issued by a NYDFS-chartered limited purpose trust company, placing it in a uniquely clear regulatory framework. This is particularly important for institutions seeking transparency and compliance in today's evolving digital asset landscape. Listing RLUSD also aligns with our 2025 strategy to expand institutional offerings and build a more robust, trusted ecosystem.”

The RLUSD listing on Bitget expanded access and offered a trusted trading venue for one of the industry's most closely monitored digital assets.

Bitget continues to scale its listings to support the increasing demand of the crypto market. The integration of RLUSD responds to the ongoing wave of stablecoins gaining popularity as critical tools in decentralized finance (DeFi), gaming, and tokenized asset ecosystems.

With an extensive selection of over 900 crypto pairs and a commitment to broadening its offerings, Bitget connects users to various ecosystems, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Base, and TON. The addition of RLUSD signals a strategic move to embrace regulated stablecoins's becoming a gateway to trade innovative crypto projects.

