N. Korea, Russia Forge Stronger Security Ties in Pyongyang
(MENAFN) Deputy heads from North Korea’s Public Security Ministry and Russia’s Interior Ministry convened in Pyongyang to explore avenues for enhanced collaboration, according to state-run media Thursday.
The meeting took place Wednesday between North Korea’s Vice Minister of Public Security, Ri Song-chol, and Russia’s Vice Minister of Internal Affairs, Vitaly Shulika, as reported by a North Korean news agency.
"During the talks, issues to expand and develop exchanges and cooperation between the two countries' safety agencies were discussed in an atmosphere of camaraderie and friendship," the news agency stated.
The Russian officials arrived in Pyongyang earlier on Monday to commence the high-level discussions.
In addition to Shulika’s meeting with Ri, he and his team also held talks with North Korea’s Public Security Minister Pang Tu-sop on the same day, the agency revealed.
The Russian delegation toured prominent locations around Pyongyang, including the Juche Tower and the city’s subway system, as part of their visit.
