Qalitex Laboratories Shares Guidance On Navigating Amazon's Evolving Compliance Requirements

Qalitex outlines key steps for Amazon sellers to stay compliant with evolving policies, focusing on documentation, labeling, and regulatory alignment.

- Nour Abochama, Vice President for Operations at QalitexIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As Amazon increases enforcement around product compliance and documentation, a growing number of consumer brands-particularly those in supplements , cosmetics, and wellness-are experiencing listing removals or disruptions. Behind the scenes, quality and compliance service provider Qalitex Laboratories is working with companies to better understand how to navigate these changes and reduce risk through a proactive, standards-driven approach.“Amazon's compliance expectations change constantly,” said Nour Abochama, Vice President for Operations at Qalitex.“We've worked with brands that did everything right at launch, only to be flagged later because the platform updated its policies. Our role is to help brands prepare for what's next-so they're not caught off guard.”Amazon's Increasing Oversight in Regulated Product CategoriesAmazon has intensified its focus on certain product categories, particularly those that relate to health, wellness, and personal care. This includes vitamins, herbal supplements, skincare products, ingestibles, and cosmetics-categories that are often subject to scrutiny from the FDA, FTC, and other regulatory bodies in addition to Amazon's own internal policies.Over the past several years, Amazon has implemented stricter enforcement mechanisms such as:Requiring batch-specific Certificates of Analysis (COAs)Requesting evidence to support health or performance claimsAutomatically delisting products with conflicting or outdated documentationIncreasing reliance on automated systems to detect noncomplianceThis evolution has created a landscape where even small discrepancies-such as a mismatched product label or ambiguous claim-can result in enforcement action.“It's not just about whether your product is safe,” Abochama explained.“It's about whether your entire listing-from label copy to lab results-meets a constantly evolving set of expectations.”Common Issues That Trigger Product TakedownsQalitex has identified recurring issues that sellers face, often unknowingly, that contribute to listings being flagged or removed. These include:1. Claims That Lack Sufficient DocumentationTerms such as“clinically proven,”“boosts immunity,” or“reduces inflammation” require substantiation. Without robust scientific evidence or clinical data on file, these claims are considered noncompliant.2. Expired or Missing COAsMany sellers are unaware that Amazon requires up-to-date documentation for every batch. Submitting a COA from a previous manufacturing run-or failing to submit one altogether-can result in rejection.3. Inconsistencies Between Packaging and ListingsDiscrepancies between what a product label states and what is written on the Amazon listing (title, bullets, A+ content) can result in listings being flagged for misleading information.4. Non-standardized DocumentationEven when brands have proper testing, if the formatting doesn't meet Amazon's technical requirements, submissions can be denied or delayed.The Case for Preventive Compliance PracticesRather than reacting to violations after a product is taken down, Qalitex emphasizes a preventive approach. Their team encourages brands to treat compliance as an integral part of operational planning, rather than a final checkbox before launch.“Our work often starts before a product is even listed,” Abochama noted.“We work with clients to assess product risk, review all relevant documents, and ensure consistency across platforms. The goal is to prevent violations-not just resolve them.”Qalitex's typical client workflow includes:Initial compliance review of product labeling, ingredients, and listing contentCoordination with certified laboratories to generate Amazon-acceptable test resultsFormatting and submitting required documentation in alignment with Amazon's preferred structuresFlagging potential issues in product claims, descriptions, or packaging before publicationMonitoring Evolving Policy and Regulatory UpdatesCompliance isn't static. Amazon regularly updates its Seller Central policies, and regulators like the FDA and FTC publish new guidance that may affect product positioning, testing thresholds, or labeling language.Qalitex Laboratories monitors both Amazon and federal regulatory channels to keep clients informed about shifts that may affect their listings. When relevant changes occur-such as ingredient restrictions or new documentation requirements-the team alerts clients and helps them adjust preemptively.“It's important to stay ahead of the updates,” Abochama said.“We don't wait for clients to come to us with a problem. We aim to catch the change before it causes disruption.”Why Compliance Has Become a Competitive ConsiderationQalitex emphasizes that robust compliance is increasingly tied to a brand's long-term viability on Amazon. Delistings not only result in temporary loss of revenue, but they also impact visibility, customer trust, and product rankings.Sellers with complete documentation and aligned listings are also more likely to pass periodic Amazon audits, which can occur randomly or in response to customer complaints. In high-growth categories, avoiding even a few days of downtime can significantly impact a brand's performance metrics.“Brands that invest in compliance early are often the ones that sustain long-term momentum,” Abochama said.“They can scale more confidently because their operations are already built to withstand scrutiny.”No One-Size-Fits-All ApproachQalitex works with both new and established brands and emphasizes that each product requires a different level of attention depending on category, formulation, and intended claims. Some sellers may only need documentation review, while others benefit from full-scale support across testing, auditing, and strategy.“There's no universal solution,” Abochama added.“Each client has a different risk profile. We listen closely to their goals, then recommend what's necessary to meet both Amazon's standards and their own.”Anticipating Continued Policy DevelopmentsLooking forward, Qalitex expects Amazon to continue tightening enforcement across consumer health categories. This may include additional ingredient disclosures, expanded documentation requirements, and shorter COA expiration windows.The company also notes that international expansion adds additional layers of regulatory responsibility, especially for brands entering markets in Canada, the EU, or the UK.“What we're seeing now is just the start,” said Abochama.“The compliance landscape will continue to grow in complexity. Being proactive now means fewer disruptions-and better readiness-later.”About Qalitex LaboratoriesQalitex Laboratories is an Irvine, California-based compliance support provider for consumer brands in supplements, cosmetics, and wellness. The company helps businesses navigate Amazon's documentation requirements through regulatory guidance, laboratory coordination, and listing audits. Qalitex works with clients seeking a structured, compliant approach to marketplace readiness and brand integrity.

