Pingpong Expands B2B Cross-Border Payments Platform For Enterprises With New Licences In The Middle East And Southeast Asia, Direct Scheme Connections In Europe, And AI Integrations

New licence approvals in the UAE and Malaysia expand PingPong's already significant portfolio of over 60 licences worldwide, reinforcing its presence across Asia and the Middle East. With direct access to SEPA, FPS, and SWIFT, PingPong's platform enables faster, more transparent cross-border payments for enterprise clients. AI-powered onboarding and automated KYC accelerate enterprise deployment and strengthen network-wide resilience.



PingPong's global portfolio of over 60 licences now includes Malaysia and UAE approvals, strengthening enterprise access to key Asian and Middle Eastern markets.

PingPong's direct connections to payment schemes such as SEPA and FPS, alongside global SWIFT messaging integration, provide enterprises with faster, more transparent, and higher-quality cross-border payments. PingPong's AI-powered onboarding tools accelerate enterprise customer deployment while enhancing network reliability.

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PingPong , the leading provider of embedded cross-border payment solutions for enterprises, financial institutions, and SaaS companies, expands its global payments platform into the UAE and Malaysia, following licence approvals from local central banks. These new licences add to PingPong's already significant portfolio of over 60 global licences.

PingPong's platform delivers faster, more transparent, and higher-quality cross-border B2B transactions through direct connectivity to the EU's SEPA and the UK's Faster Payments Service (FPS), alongside global SWIFT messaging integration.

PingPong's onboarding suite of automated KYC and AI-enhanced tools accelerates enterprise customer deployment while reducing friction and compliance risk. These innovations enhance the reliability of PingPong's global platform and support growth for enterprise financial institutions and software solutions.

Strengthening PingPong's Extensive Global Presence with UAE and Malaysia Licences

PingPong's global platform continues to expand its geographic presence by securing central bank licences from the UAE and Malaysia. These approvals add to PingPong's portfolio of over 60 global licences, strengthening access to key Asian and Middle Eastern markets for enterprises using PingPong's platform.

In recognition of PingPong's commitment to robust compliance practices, it has become the first mainland Chinese-headquartered company to obtain in-principle approval from the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE). The licence granted by the Central Bank of Malaysia, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), further expands PingPong's extensive presence in Southeast Asia, following its recent expansion into Indonesia and existing presence in Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, and the Philippines.

"These licences show how PingPong's platform is rapidly expanding, delivering on its roadmap to build comprehensive global coverage through our global portfolio of regulatory licences. The Middle East is fast becoming one of the most strategic corridors for international trade, and Southeast Asia continues to be a digital and economic growth powerhouse," said Aaron Xu, Partner at PingPong. "Our goal is to strengthen access to every major trade corridor for enterprise businesses, supporting them with a platform that acts as a strategic bridge between the world's fastest-growing economies."

Re-Engineering Cross-Border B2B Payments for the Realities of Global Trade

Due to fragmented banking infrastructure and reliance on legacy correspondent networks, B2B transactions suffered from regulatory complexity, outdated infrastructure, and significant compliance requirements. Cross-border payments could take days to reach the recipient and cost 10 times[1] more than a domestic payment. Demand is shifting rapidly toward near-instant global solutions, driven by rising trade flows from West to East and the need for embedded regulatory interoperability.

PingPong's platform roadmap addresses these challenges through direct connectivity to key domestic schemes, including SEPA and FPS in the UK, and via global SWIFT messaging integration.

Direct integration with domestic payment schemes is becoming a global priority as countries look to modernise their financial infrastructure and promote competition. For enterprises on PingPong's platform, direct access enables faster and more transparent payments by removing reliance on intermediary banks. It also allows for richer data transmission, improved system interoperability, and greater control over transaction flows. From a compliance perspective, direct access facilitates better risk management and closer alignment with local regulatory frameworks.

Equally critical to enabling enterprises to scale is onboarding, historically a significant bottleneck for financial institutions and software platforms due to complex KYC requirements, lengthy compliance checks, and inconsistent documentation standards across markets. PingPong's platform has integrated AI-driven onboarding tools, enabling enterprise customers to deploy faster while maintaining rigorous compliance standards. This automation reduces time-to-activation for new clients and strengthens PingPong's platform with real-time risk checks, dynamic monitoring, and consistent policy enforcement across jurisdictions. As the volume and complexity of global payments continue to rise, these capabilities enable PingPong's platform to support large-scale enterprise growth while keeping the network secure, efficient, and regulator-aligned.

"Enterprise payments need to be fast, trusted, transparent, and fully aligned with local regulation," said David Messenger, CEO of Global Businesses at PingPong . "Our platform connects directly to payment schemes such as SEPA, enabling faster, more reliable cross-border flows. Our automated and AI-powered onboarding / KYC reduces risk and friction, helping enterprise clients confidently scale across global markets."

About us

PingPong was founded in New York in 2015, with the goal of solving the immense challenge of scaling enterprise businesses globally. Fast forward to today, and PingPong has become one of the world's leading global cross-border payments platforms, with a Total Payment Volume (TPV) of more than $250 billion USD. Our API-first cross-border payments platform integrates with enterprises to send, manage, and receive money faster on a global scale.

PingPong currently has 37 offices in 15 countries and 1,500 employees. Our international presence helps businesses solve complex payment needs in every major economy across all time zones.

