Results Of The Offering Of Bigbank AS AT1 Bonds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Management Board of Bigbank AS has approved the final allocation of the private placement of bonds qualifying as the bank's Additional Tier 1 (AT1) own funds. In total, 244 bonds with a nominal value of EUR 10,000 each were allocated to 21 investors. As a result, the total volume of the AT1 bond issuance amounts to EUR 2,440,000.

Bigbank AS ( ), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 30 April 2025, the bank's total assets amounted to 2.9 billion euros, with equity of 274 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves more than 170,000 active customers and employs over 550 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term bank deposit rating of Ba1, along with a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and an adjusted BCA of Ba2.

Argo Kiltsmann

Member of the Management Board

Telephone: +372 5393 0833

Email: ...

