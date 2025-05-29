403
U.S. Visa Bans Target Foreign Officials Like Brazil's De Moraes Over Online Censorship
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The U.S. State Department announced visa restrictions on foreign nationals accused of censoring Americans, targeting officials who penalize U.S. citizens or tech firms for online speech.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio unveiled the policy on May 28, 2025, citing protections under the Immigration and Nationality Act to deny entry to those undermining free expression.
The move follows escalating disputes with Brazil's Supreme Court and European regulators over content moderation demands. Brazilian Justice Alexandre de Moraes , who ordered the suspension of X (Twitter) in Brazil in 2024 after clashes with Elon Musk, now faces potential U.S. sanctions.
These sanctions could be imposed under the Global Magnitsky Act. Rubio labeled Moraes' actions“authoritarian,” citing fines and arrests of Americans linked to social media activity.
The policy also challenges the EU's Digital Services Act, which mandates stricter moderation for platforms like Meta and Google. U.S. officials argue such rules threaten free speech sovereignty.
The visa restrictions apply to foreign officials issuing arrest warrants, fines, or content rules targeting Americans on U.S. soil. Over 40 million Brazilian X users were affected by the 2024 ban, escalating tensions.
Rubio emphasized that foreign regulators“have no authority” over U.S. platforms, framing the policy as a defense of constitutional rights. Parallel measures include paused student visas pending social media vetting, citing national security concerns.
Brazil's government denounced the move, while the EU vowed to uphold its digital laws. Legal experts warn the policy risks fragmenting global internet governance. U.S. tech firms, already navigating domestic debates, now face pressure to resist foreign demands.
The State Department has not disclosed enforcement criteria but confirmed a focus on“flagrant censorship,” signaling a broader Trump administration push against perceived overreach.
