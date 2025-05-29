Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Enemy Tank, Cannon, And Hideout In Key Frontline Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Soldiers from the Phoenix reconnaissance and strike unmanned aerial vehicle unit of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine destroyed a Russian tank, a cannon, and a hideout in a strategically important frontline sector.

According to Ukrinform, Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces reported this via Telegram , sharing footage of the operation.

“In one of the key frontline areas, Phoenix unit drone operators tracked the movement of an enemy tank during combat missions, delivering precise strikes to destroy it. The pilots also targeted and eliminated an enemy cannon, infantrymen, and a hideout,” the statement said.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that FPV drone operators from the Steel Frontier brigade of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine had destroyed two Russian ATVs and a hideout with enemy personnel in the Kursk sector.