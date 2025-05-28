Imaginehealth And Constance Care Partner To Bring Innovative Neuromodulation Technology To Poland

Partnership IH CC

ImagineHealth Logo

Logo Constance Care

BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ImagineHealth , Thailand's leading longevity medicine facilitator, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Constance Care , Poland's premier neuro-rehabilitation center. This collaboration, under ImagineHealth's ImagineWalk initiative, will expand access to xStep, a non-invasive spinal cord neuromodulation device developed by SpineX, for individuals living with neurological conditions such as Cerebral Palsy (CP), Stroke, and Spinal Cord Injury (SCI).

While xStep is a device designed for home use, the partnership recognizes the importance of having a network of Centers of Excellence where patients and families can receive in-person training, ongoing support, and the opportunity to combine xStep with other advanced neurotechnologies like HAL® Hybrid Assistive Limb therapy. Constance Care, with its multidisciplinary team and robotic rehabilitation expertise, is ideally positioned to fulfill this role in Poland.

Constance Care is one of the first centers in Europe to provide HAL® therapy and offers state-of-the-art residency programs that include ExoAtlet, HAL®, G-EO System, and HandTutorTM. Their holistic approach includes 24-hour care, psychological support, and rehabilitation plans tailored to the individual needs of each patient.

ImagineWalk, a specialized program by ImagineHealth, is committed to empowering individuals with neurological conditions by facilitating access to groundbreaking technologies like xStep that restore function, independence, and quality of life.

Henning Kalwa, CEO of ImagineHealth, stated: "We are thrilled to partner with Constance Care, a recognized leader in neurological rehabilitation. As xStep enters the European market, having a trusted Center of Excellence in Poland ensures that patients not only gain access to the technology but also receive the guidance and complementary therapies needed to achieve the best outcomes."

Jacek Walukiewicz, CEO of Constance Care, added: "Our mission is to integrate the most advanced rehabilitation tools to help patients recover and thrive. Collaborating with ImagineHealth allows us to offer xStep as part of a comprehensive therapeutic pathway, giving patients with neurological conditions new options and hope."

This partnership marks a significant step forward in expanding effective, science-backed rehabilitation solutions in Europe-bridging home-based innovation with expert clinical support.

About ImagineHealth

ImagineHealth is Thailand's leading facilitator of longevity and regenerative medicine. Its ImagineWalk program supports individuals with neurological conditions through access to innovative therapies like spinal neuromodulation and robotic rehabilitation.

About Constance Care

Constance Care is a modern neuro-rehabilitation center in Poland, specializing in robotic and sensory rehabilitation for neurological and orthopedic conditions. With a strong focus on personalized care and technological integration, Constance Care is one of Europe's most advanced centers for patient recovery.

Suchanya Chotputtikul

ImagineHealth Co., Ltd.

+66 62 269 9922

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.