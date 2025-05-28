Gastops Receives Investment From RTX For Next Generation Monitoring Technologies
Investment made possible by Canadian Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy (ITB)
OTTAWA, ON, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Gastops Ltd. is announcing a joint agreement under Canada's Industrial and Technology Benefits (ITB) policy for a multi-million-dollar investment from RTX. The funding will support a research and development program to advance the next generation of oil debris monitoring (ODM) system technology and future technologies for oil and fuel monitoring for Pratt & Whitney military engines. Pratt & Whitney is an RTX business.
"We are extremely pleased to work with RTX on the development of next generation monitoring technologies," said Shaun Horning, President and CEO of Gastops. "The ITB investment from RTX's Raytheon and engineering collaboration with Pratt & Whitney are critical components to the success of this cutting-edge technology. This investment will facilitate Gastops to continue its goal of Canadian innovation and to expand our technology capabilities."
Gastops has been enabling Pratt & Whitney's advanced diagnostics and engine monitoring solutions with MetalSCAN ODM sensors since their introduction to the F119 engine, which powers the F-22 Raptor, in the early 1990's. Since then, MetalSCAN technology has been included in other major Pratt & Whitney engine developments, and discussions are ongoing about expanding the collaboration to integrate Gastops' next generation technologies into additional military engine programs.
"It's now more important than ever to build Canada's defence industry," said the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. "This multi-million-dollar investment by RTX to Canada's Gastops Ltd. will advance innovation within Canada's defence sector while supporting economic growth and creating high value jobs for Canadians."
About Gastops
Gastops is the world's leading provider of intelligent condition monitoring solutions used in Aerospace, Defence, Energy, and Industrial applications to optimize the availability, performance, and safety of critical assets. We offer peace of mind to our customers with innovative online monitoring sensors, at-line analysis, complex modeling and simulation, world class laboratory testing, engineering, design, and MRO services that predict performance to enable proactive operating decisions. Gastops has been providing powerful insights into the condition of critical equipment since 1979.
