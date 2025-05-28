Stratus Team Acquires Kilian Engineering, Expanding MEP/FA Capabilities Across The Southeast

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Stratus acquires Kilian Engineering, boosting MEP/FA services and expanding regional reach with new offices across North Carolina.

- Brandon Enochs, CEO of StratusPITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stratus Team, LLC (“Stratus” or the“Company”), an integrated engineering, architecture, and consulting firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Kilian Engineering, Inc. , a firm headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, specializing in mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and fire alarm (MEP/FA) design services. Stratus believes this strategic acquisition will enhance the Company's existing MEP/FA capabilities and strengthen its ability to serve clients across the fast-growing Southeast region.Founded in 2000, Kilian Engineering has earned a reputation for delivering cost-efficient, high-performing designs for clients across diverse sectors including education, commercial, municipal, and industrial markets. Kilian's offices in Raleigh, Henderson, Wake Forest, and Franklinton complement Stratus' presence in the Southeast region, broadening the reach and capacity of both firms."Kilian's track record of technical excellence and long-standing client relationships immediately stood out to us," said Brandon Enochs, CEO of Stratus. "By combining their expertise with our platform, our goal is to increase our MEP/FA services capacity while reinforcing our commitment to delivering best-in-class service in high-growth markets."“Adding Kilian's specialized expertise can enhance Stratus' integrated platform and our ability to manage complex building systems. I am confident that we'll deliver even greater value to clients across the Southeast and beyond and further position ourselves as a leader in the industry,” affirmed Mike Burke, Chairman of Stratus' Board of Directors and former Chairman and CEO of AECOM.“Joining the Stratus Team represents a great opportunity for Kilian Engineering to expand our reach and continue to provide top-tier services to our clients,” said Michael Kilian, President of Kilian Engineering.“By combining our strengths, we're confident we will be able to take on larger projects, serve more clients, and deliver even greater value.”Stratus is a portfolio company of Brightstar Capital Partners and consistently ranks as a Top 500 Design firm in the Engineering News-Record. The platform provides a full range of services across the project lifecycle, from planning and feasibility studies to construction oversight, serving both public and private sector clients.About Stratus TeamStratus is an integrated, multi-disciplinary engineering, architecture, and consulting firm. Formed through the alliance of established firms, Stratus offers a deep bench of industry experts and a collaborative approach to deliver innovative solutions throughout the entire project lifecycle. While Stratus' focus extends beyond the Southeast U.S., the firm maintains a strategic commitment to serving the high-growth economies of this region. Dedicated to building vibrant communities and fostering the professional growth of its team, Stratus ensures the highest quality service for its public and private sector clients. For more information, please visit .About Kilian Engineering, Inc.Kilian Engineering, Inc., a Stratus Team company, is a North Carolina-based engineering firm specializing in mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and fire alarm (MEP/FA) design services. Since its founding in 2000, Kilian has completed more than 5,000 projects across education, commercial, municipal, and industrial markets. Kilian is known for its streamlined project delivery model, offering clients a single point of contact across all service lines to ensure efficient communication and execution. This client-centered approach has fostered strong relationships and a high rate of repeat business, reinforcing Kilian's reputation for quality and reliability in the industry. For more information, please visit .

Brooke Lewis

Stratus Team, LLC

+1 888-250-3795

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.