AI-Powered Quality Inspection Poised To Unlock Billions In Global Corporate Savings

SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexible Vision Inc today announced that Companies worldwide are on the cusp of realizing unprecedented financial benefits as Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolutionizes quality inspection processes. The integration of AI into manufacturing and other sectors is projected to save businesses substantial sums by drastically reducing errors, minimizing waste, and optimizing operational efficiency.

Traditional quality control methods, often labor-intensive and prone to human error, contribute significantly to operational costs, with visual quality inspection alone accounting for over 60% of all quality control labor expenses in some cases. AI-driven visual inspection systems are transforming this landscape by automating defect detection with remarkable accuracy and speed. This automation directly translates into lower manufacturing costs through minimized waste, rework, and scrap associated with faulty products.

The financial impact is already becoming evident. Companies adopting AI for predictive maintenance, a related application, have reported reductions in machine breakdowns by up to 50% and lower maintenance costs by 10-40%. Specific to quality, McKinsey reports that AI innovations can cut quality-related expenses by 10% to 20%. For instance, Bosch implemented AI in visual quality inspection across automotive component plants, achieving a 25% reduction in scrap rate and saving $1.2 million annually, while defect detection accuracy soared from 89% (manual) to 97.6% (AI-assisted). Similarly, Siemens realized a 20% drop in defects and millions in annual savings by using AI in its gas turbine production.

"The adoption of AI in quality inspection is not just an upgrade but a fundamental shift, enabling companies to enhance competitiveness, deliver superior products, and achieve substantial, quantifiable financial returns," stated Aaron Silverberg from Flexible Vision Inc.

The market reflects this transformative potential. The global AI in manufacturing market is projected to surge from $2.6 billion in 2022 to an estimated $20.8 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 45.6%. The AI-based Visual Inspection Software market alone was valued at $624.29 million in 2023 and is projected to reach $1.96 billion by 2032. Furthermore, the broader AI Visual Inspection System market is expected to grow from $18.28 billion in 2024 to $52.38 billion by 2034.

About Flexible Vision

Flexible Vision is an AI machine vision software and hardware application that works together to automate visual inspections on the factory floor.

