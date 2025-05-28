AI-Powered Quality Inspection Poised To Unlock Billions In Global Corporate Savings
SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexible Vision Inc today announced that Companies worldwide are on the cusp of realizing unprecedented financial benefits as Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolutionizes quality inspection processes. The integration of AI into manufacturing and other sectors is projected to save businesses substantial sums by drastically reducing errors, minimizing waste, and optimizing operational efficiency.
Traditional quality control methods, often labor-intensive and prone to human error, contribute significantly to operational costs, with visual quality inspection alone accounting for over 60% of all quality control labor expenses in some cases. AI-driven visual inspection systems are transforming this landscape by automating defect detection with remarkable accuracy and speed. This automation directly translates into lower manufacturing costs through minimized waste, rework, and scrap associated with faulty products.
The financial impact is already becoming evident. Companies adopting AI for predictive maintenance, a related application, have reported reductions in machine breakdowns by up to 50% and lower maintenance costs by 10-40%. Specific to quality, McKinsey reports that AI innovations can cut quality-related expenses by 10% to 20%. For instance, Bosch implemented AI in visual quality inspection across automotive component plants, achieving a 25% reduction in scrap rate and saving $1.2 million annually, while defect detection accuracy soared from 89% (manual) to 97.6% (AI-assisted). Similarly, Siemens realized a 20% drop in defects and millions in annual savings by using AI in its gas turbine production.
"The adoption of AI in quality inspection is not just an upgrade but a fundamental shift, enabling companies to enhance competitiveness, deliver superior products, and achieve substantial, quantifiable financial returns," stated Aaron Silverberg from Flexible Vision Inc.
The market reflects this transformative potential. The global AI in manufacturing market is projected to surge from $2.6 billion in 2022 to an estimated $20.8 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 45.6%. The AI-based Visual Inspection Software market alone was valued at $624.29 million in 2023 and is projected to reach $1.96 billion by 2032. Furthermore, the broader AI Visual Inspection System market is expected to grow from $18.28 billion in 2024 to $52.38 billion by 2034.
About Flexible Vision
Flexible Vision is an AI machine vision software and hardware application that works together to automate visual inspections on the factory floor.
For more information, visit .
Contact:
Aaron Silverberg, President
Flexible Vision Inc
(619) 287-7000 x250
SOURCE Flexible VisionWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment