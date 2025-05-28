Odys Global Launches“SEO Trends” To Help Igaming Brands And Casino Affiliates Dominate Organic Search
TALLINN , May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odys Global, the premier marketplace for SEO domains and websites, is launching Odys SEO Trends - a weekly release of exclusive, trend-powered aged domains hand-picked specifically for iGaming operators, casino affiliates, and lead generation experts in the online gambling space seeking first-mover advantage in Google search.
Each week, the Odys team will release five or more vetted aged domains that align with real-time SEO patterns and emerging SERP trends. These domains come with aged GMB profiles, EEAT trust signals, live and indexed websites, increased crawl budget, existing rankings and traffic, authoritative backlink profiles powering strategic subdomains and subfolders, clean histories, and proven performance based on what Google's algorithm is actively rewarding.
“We built Odys SEO Trends specifically for the fast-moving world of iGaming and lead gen,” said Alex Drew, Founder and CEO of Odys Global.“Whether you're scaling an existing brand or expanding your affiliate network, these domains give you a shortcut to organic visibility-before the competition even sees it coming.”
The first release goes live on Wednesday, May 28 at 8 PM CET, featuring a limited and unique batch of just 5 premium-aged domains for the U.S., EU, and Southeast Asian iGaming markets - three of the most competitive and opportunity-rich regions in the global online gambling space.
Highlights of Odys SEO Trends:
* Weekly release of 5+ SEO-performing aged domains
* Focus on iGaming SEO trends to generate fast-growth in iGaming and online casino
* Domains selected based on proprietary R&D SERP trend analysis
* Limited availability through the Odys Marketplace (first-come, first-served)
Visit to access the first release and subscribe to future ones.
About Odys Global
Odys Global is the #1 provider of vetted aged domains and websites with SEO value. Specializing in powerful, authority-rich domains, Odys empowers online gambling companies and their marketing teams to fast-track search traffic in competitive verticals like iGaming, sports betting, slots, and online casino. Every domain listed is manually vetted for quality and strategic potential.
###
Media Contact:
Odys Global
...al
+372 5787 7769
/
newsroom: news.38digitalmarket.com
Attachment
-
Odys Global Launches“SEO Trends” to Help iGaming Brands and Casino Affiliates Dominate Organic Search
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment