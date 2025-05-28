Odys Global Launches“SEO Trends” to Help iGaming Brands and Casino Affiliates Dominate Organic Search

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Weekly curated aged domains deliver SEO-ready firepower to iGaming brands and affiliates pursuing top SERP positions.

TALLINN , May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odys Global, the premier marketplace for SEO domains and websites, is launching Odys SEO Trends - a weekly release of exclusive, trend-powered aged domains hand-picked specifically for iGaming operators, casino affiliates, and lead generation experts in the online gambling space seeking first-mover advantage in Google search.







Odys SEO Trends

Each week, the Odys team will release five or more vetted aged domains that align with real-time SEO patterns and emerging SERP trends. These domains come with aged GMB profiles, EEAT trust signals, live and indexed websites, increased crawl budget, existing rankings and traffic, authoritative backlink profiles powering strategic subdomains and subfolders, clean histories, and proven performance based on what Google's algorithm is actively rewarding.

“We built Odys SEO Trends specifically for the fast-moving world of iGaming and lead gen,” said Alex Drew, Founder and CEO of Odys Global.“Whether you're scaling an existing brand or expanding your affiliate network, these domains give you a shortcut to organic visibility-before the competition even sees it coming.”

The first release goes live on Wednesday, May 28 at 8 PM CET, featuring a limited and unique batch of just 5 premium-aged domains for the U.S., EU, and Southeast Asian iGaming markets - three of the most competitive and opportunity-rich regions in the global online gambling space.

Highlights of Odys SEO Trends:

* Weekly release of 5+ SEO-performing aged domains

* Focus on iGaming SEO trends to generate fast-growth in iGaming and online casino

* Domains selected based on proprietary R&D SERP trend analysis

* Limited availability through the Odys Marketplace (first-come, first-served)

Visit to access the first release and subscribe to future ones.







Odys SEO Trends

About Odys Global

Odys Global is the #1 provider of vetted aged domains and websites with SEO value. Specializing in powerful, authority-rich domains, Odys empowers online gambling companies and their marketing teams to fast-track search traffic in competitive verticals like iGaming, sports betting, slots, and online casino. Every domain listed is manually vetted for quality and strategic potential.

###

Media Contact:

Odys Global

...al

+372 5787 7769

/

newsroom: news.38digitalmarket.com

Attachment

Odys Global Launches“SEO Trends” to Help iGaming Brands and Casino Affiliates Dominate Organic Search