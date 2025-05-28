403
Telegram Leverages $300M Xai Deal To Expand A.I. Monetization For 1B Users
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Telegram CEO Pavel Durov announced a one-year partnership with Elon Musk's xAI on May 28, 2025, integrating the Grok chatbot into the messaging platform's ecosystem.
The deal grants Telegram $300 million in cash and equity from xAI, plus 50% of subscription revenue generated through the app.
This collaboration aims to deploy Grok's AI tools-including real-time answers, document summaries, and chat moderation-to Telegram's billion-plus users by summer 2025.
The agreement strengthens Telegram 's financial standing after reporting a $540 million profit in 2024, reversing a $173 million loss the prior year.
Concurrently, Telegram is raising $1.5 billion via high-yield bonds to refinance debt, with BlackRock and Citadel among investors. The platform's native cryptocurrency, Toncoin, surged 20% to $3.63 post-announcement, boosting its market cap to $8.9 billion.
Grok's integration positions Telegram ahead of rivals like WhatsApp in AI monetization. Premium users will access advanced features like Grok 3, while free users face limited functionality.
Grok-Telegram Deal Under Fire
Despite promises of data privacy-Durov confirmed no user data will train Grok's models-the chatbot has faced scrutiny. In May 2025, it referenced the debunked“white genocide” conspiracy theory, which Musk previously promoted. xAI blamed unauthorized code alterations and pledged tighter oversight.
Durov's legal troubles add complexity. French authorities arrested him in August 2024, alleging complicity in crimes facilitated via Telegram, including drug trafficking.
Released under a €5 million bond, he denies wrongdoing and asserts compliance with EU regulations. The platform also faces criticism from Iranian and EU regulators over content moderation.
For xAI, the deal provides access to Telegram's vast user base amid fierce AI competition. Musk's firm, which acquired X (formerly Twitter) earlier this year, seeks to leverage Telegram's reach to refine Grok's capabilities.
Analysts note the partnership could reshape how AI tools are monetized in messaging apps, though ethical and legal risks persist.
