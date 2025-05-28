403
EU Unveils Strategy For Secure, Prosperous Black Sea Region
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, May 28 (KUNA) -- The European Union put forward a new strategy for a stable and secure Black Sea region, aiming to boost connections and growth, by linking Europe with the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and beyond.
"Amidst Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, the strategy will also reinforce the EU's geopolitical role as a reliable actor in the Black Sea region," the European Commission - the executive arm of the EU, said in a press release on Wednesday.
"The EU will forge closer cooperation with Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova, Georgia, Turkiye, Armenia and Azerbaijan and take forward regional cooperation on connectivity.
"A number of these countries have chosen to pursue the path towards EU accession or closer alignment with the EU.
"Today's strategy seeks to bring tangible benefits to Black Sea partners and the EU by investing in and deepening key mutually beneficial partnerships," according to the statement.
The three-pillar strategy for future EU-Black Sea cooperation focuses on, "Enhancing security, stability, and resilience; Fostering sustainable growth and prosperity; and Promoting environmental protection, climate change resilience and preparedness, and civil protection."
Together with its partners in the region, the EU will implement three flagship initiatives under each of these pillars to unlock the region's potential for growth, while also addressing the immediate challenges of conflict and security.
The Black Sea Maritime Security, and the establishment of a Black Sea Maritime Security Hub, will strengthen maritime safety and security, and protect critical maritime infrastructure and the marine environment.
It will also strengthen regional cooperation on demining and address risks to the environment and maritime safety.
A dedicated Connectivity Agenda - aligned with the extended Trans-European Networks - will develop transport, energy and digital networks to leverage the potential of the Black Sea region as a vital corridor linking Europe with Central Asia through the South Caucasus, boosting economic growth and competitiveness.
Preparedness of coastal communities and blue economy sectors will be reinforced to enable Black Sea countries to tackle war-related environmental damage, respond to climate-change related risks and seize opportunities for sustainable growth.
The strategy will bring all relevant EU instruments and policies together, mobilising investments in line with the Global Gateway Strategy and in a Team Europe spirit - that is, the EU institutions in cooperation with the Member States, as well as the European financial institutions.
By addressing regional challenges, the EU aims to promote long-term security, shared prosperity, and resilience in the Black Sea region.
EC President Ursula von der Leyen stated: "An active role of the European Union is crucial in advancing security and peace in the Black Sea region especially with Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine."
"We will closely work with our neighbours to foster security and stability in the region. Together we can build a stronger and more prosperous future for all," she added.
The European Commission and the High Representative propose a dedicated EU ministerial meeting with partner countries to advance cooperation under the EU strategic approach, according to the EC statement. (end)
