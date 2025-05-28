Lindahl Reed Announces Formation Of POWTEC-Lindahl Reed, LLC Tribal 8(A) Joint Venture With POWTEC Services

New Tribal 8(a) Joint Venture Unlocks Access to Federal Sole-Source Contracting Opportunities

BEND, Ore., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindahl Reed, Inc. and POWTEC Services, LLC, an Alaska Tribal Entity, proudly announce the formation of their new strategic joint venture: POWTEC-Lindahl Reed, LLC. This similarly situated Tribal 8(a) Joint Venture combines the scientific, engineering, and technical strengths of both firms to deliver comprehensive and agile solutions to federal agencies while leveraging 8(a) sole-source contracting advantages.

This partnership represents a convergence of purpose and capability. The joint venture offers: (1) deep scientific, engineering, and technical expertise; (2) a proven business platform capable of managing projects ranging from $1 million to over $100 million; and (3) an agile, client-focused delivery model built on trust, transparency, and performance.

Together, POWTEC and Lindahl Reed will provide exceptional value to government clients through streamlined procurement, responsive solutions, and a shared dedication to mission success. The joint venture underscores both companies' long-standing commitments to innovation, performance excellence, and community enrichment.

About Lindahl Reed – Empowering Tomorrow

Lindahl Reed tackles our clients' most critical challenges through industry-leading expertise and innovative approaches. We advance missions that strengthen resilience, protect communities, and secure a sustainable, thriving world for future generations. Our integrated approach, disciplined performance, and scalable capabilities make us a trusted partner across government and industry. To learn more, visit the Lindahl Reed website at .

About POWTEC Services, LLC

POWTEC Services delivers professional and technical consulting in environmental, infrastructure, management, and technology domains across federal, Native American, state, and commercial markets. As a tribally owned business, POWTEC is guided by the values of community stewardship, sustainable development, and cultural integrity-blending ancestral wisdom with future-forward innovation. POWTEC Services is committed to creating a brighter future for its shareholders, both in revenue and job opportunities. To learn more, visit the POWTEC Services website at .

Industry Impact

"This Tribal 8(a) joint venture provides a dynamic platform to accelerate delivery of high-value solutions across the federal landscape," said Nicole Hough, President and CEO of Lindahl Reed. "Our partnership with POWTEC Services brings together deep technical expertise, innovative approaches, and the agility of tribal 8(a) contracting-empowering us to support federal missions and make community-focused impact."

David Paige, POWTEC Service's President added, "The POWTEC-Lindahl Reed, LLC joint venture represents the best of both our companies. We are excited to bring forward a united team that not only understands the mission but delivers with passion and precision. Together, we will deliver exceptional value to federal agencies while building a sustainable, successful enterprise that honors the legacy and values of both Lindahl Reed and POWTEC."

Key Advantages of the POWTEC-Lindahl Reed Tribal 8(a) Joint Venture

Integrated Expertise: By combining Lindahl Reed's scientific, technical, and program management capabilities with POWTEC Services' Tribal 8(a) status and consulting experience, the joint venture delivers comprehensive solutions neither firm could offer independently-positioning it as a high-value partner for complex federal missions.

Streamlined Federal Procurement: Through its Tribal 8(a) designation, the joint venture enables sole-source federal contracting-up to $25 million for civilian agencies and $100 million for the Department of Defense-allowing agencies to reduce procurement complexity, accelerate project timelines, and ensure cost-effective, quality delivery.

Nationwide Federal Reach: POWTEC-Lindahl Reed, LLC can serve all federal agencies nationwide, enhancing accessibility, scalability, and responsiveness across a wide range of programs and missions.

SOURCE Lindahl Reed, Inc.

