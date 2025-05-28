Totalmed Announces Strategic Merger With TNAA, Combining Industry-Leading Platforms

APPLETON, Wis., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TotalMed, a nationwide clinical travel solutions and MSP services provider, proudly announces a strategic merger with Travel Nurse Across America (TNAA), a move that combines two widely recognized players with leading offerings. This merger unites two industry trailblazers, blending complementary capabilities, expertise, and resources to create an unparalleled offering for candidates and clients.

"We are excited to bring together the best of TotalMed and TNAA," said Tim McKenzie, the CEO of the newly merged organization. "Our shared vision, values, and commitment to innovation will allow us to not only meet but exceed the expectations of the healthcare industry. This merger represents a transformative moment that positions us as a premier partner for healthcare talent and solutions."

“This merger is about coming together to offer something greater than we could achieve independently."

Synergies to Drive Unmatched Capabilities

The merger combines the strengths of both organizations, significantly expanding the breadth of services available to clients and candidates. The newly formed company will offer:



Travel Nursing and Allied Health Staffing : Continued dedication to matching healthcare professionals with travel opportunities across the country.



Workforce Solutions (VMS / MSP) : Combined expertise, technology, and talent to strengthen its ability to deliver innovative, cost-effective, and technology-enabled staffing solutions at scale to healthcare organizations nationwide.



Shift Fulfillment Technology & Per Diem Staffing : Local, flexible staffing options to meet short-term needs powered by technology to support shift options for core staff and external float pools.



Locum Tenens : Enhanced capabilities in placing physicians and advanced practitioners in temporary roles.



Life Sciences Staffing : Expert talent solutions for life sciences organizations, including roles in research, development, and regulatory affairs.



Health Plan Staffing : Specialized staffing for positions supporting health insurance and managed care organizations.



Non-Clinical Hospital Roles : Staffing solutions for administrative, operational, and support roles critical to hospital success.



Strike Staffing : Rapid deployment of qualified healthcare professionals to facilities during critical labor disruptions.

Industry Support Resources: Increased support and continued focus on providing top-tier resources for the healthcare staffing industry through TravelNurse101, The Gypsy Nurse and TravCon.

A Unified Vision for Clients and Candidates

By leveraging the combined strengths of both companies, this merger creates a unified organization that prioritizes the needs of healthcare professionals and clients. Candidates will benefit from expanded career opportunities and tailored support, while clients will experience streamlined solutions that address every aspect of workforce management.

"This merger is about coming together to offer something greater than we could achieve independently," added Sejal Shah, CEO of TotalMed, who will serve on the board of the new combined entity. "We're building an organization that is not just larger, but smarter and more capable, with a clear focus on delivering extraordinary value to everyone we serve."

Positioned for Industry Leadership

The merger positions the combined company to drive innovation and growth within the healthcare staffing industry. With an expanded portfolio of services, a deep talent pool, and a shared commitment to operational excellence, the organization is well-equipped to meet the challenges of today's healthcare landscape and beyond.

"Together, we are stronger, more agile, and better prepared to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare industry," said McKenzie. "Our clients and candidates can expect the same exceptional service they know and trust, now amplified by the combined strengths of two industry leaders."

UBS Investment Bank served as the exclusive financial advisor and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP served as a legal advisor to TotalMed in the transaction.

About TotalMed

TotalMed has been a trusted partner in healthcare staffing since 2004. Specializing in providing tailored staffing solutions for travel nurses, allied health professionals, life sciences and non-clinical roles, and locum tenens and advanced practitioners, TotalMed is committed to excellence, innovation, and the success of its clients and candidates alike.

About TNAA

TNAA has been a trusted partner in healthcare staffing since 1999. Specializing in providing tailored staffing solutions for travel nurses and allied health professionals as well as tech-enabled shift-fulfillment services and offerings for core staff and external floating nurse pools, TNAA is committed to excellence, innovation, and the success of its clients and candidates alike.

For more information, contact:

Nichole Vaux

Vice President, Marketing

[email protected]

(561) 801-2851

SOURCE TotalMed, Inc.

