Imgkits Unveils Groundbreaking AI Upgrade, Transforming Image And Video Processing

The upgrade features sophisticated algorithms for one-click watermark removal, object erasure, and content generation. These enhancements deliver cleaner results and precise editing-while adding powerful creation tools that transform visual content with unprecedented ease.

“We're democratizing visual creation,” said Charlie, Imgkits Founder.“This update pushes AI boundaries, delivering professional results without the learning curve.”

CORE FEATURES ENHANCED IN THE UPDATE INCLUDE:

AI-Powered Image Cleanup – Remove watermarks, unwanted objects, and backgrounds with precision algorithms that leave no visual residue.

Advanced AI Creation Suite – Generate custom visuals from text prompts, swap faces while preserving expressions, and expand images beyond original boundaries.

Virtual Try-On & Visualization – Seamlessly visualize clothing, accessories, and makeup on models without physical photoshoots.

Photo Enhancement & Artistic Tools – Make context-aware intelligent edits, restore old photos with auto-colorization, apply stylized effects from anime to oil painting.

AI Video Generation – Transform static images or text into dynamic videos, create animated product showcases, and generate short-form content with customizable templates-all without video editing skills.

Imgkits was first created for content producers and e-commerce sellers, but it has since swiftly grown into related industries like social media marketing, online publishing, and virtual staging for real estate. With enhancements targeted at digital artists, photographers, and SMBs, the latest version expands its use cases even more.

AFFORDABLE PRICING WITH EXCEPTIONAL VALUE

Imgkits presents a competitive annual subscription plan costing just $0.2 per day as part of the upgrade rollout, so enabling creators of all stripes to access professional-grade editing tools. Monthly credits worth $20 included in each subscription can be used toward advanced processing choices and premium features.

“We created our pricing structure to ensure everyone from small businesses to individual content creators can access enterprise-level editing capabilities without breaking their budget,” Charlie said.“The included monthly credits give our users flexibility to scale their usage during high-demand periods without additional costs.”

New subscribers can take advantage of 3 free operations without requiring payment information, allowing them to experience the platform's capabilities before committing to a subscription.

SERVING REAL-WORLD USE CASES

From Amazon sellers and Shopify store owners to social media managers and graphic designers, Imgkits is tailored for users who need rapid turnaround times and high-quality results:



E-commerce : Background eraser and retoucher for product photography

Social Media : Content beautification and brand consistency with style filters

Photography & Design : Restoration and enhancement of archives and client images Video Projects : Basic AI-powered background edits and object removal

ABOUT IMGKITS

Established in 2021, Imgkits is a software company committed to provide everyone with potent image and video editing capabilities. With tools catered for e-commerce, social media, and visual storytelling, Imgkits enables creators of all ability to produce polished, professional material in seconds without any Photoshop knowledge needed.

