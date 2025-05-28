Foie Gras Sold In Switzerland Must Declare Painful Production Process
-
Deutsch
de
Stopfleber muss als schmerzhafte Produktion deklariert werden
Original
Read more: Stopfleber muss als schmerzhafte Produktion deklariert werde
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Meat, eggs and milk are affected by the declaration obligation if they come from animals that have undergone certain painful procedures without anaesthesia, as announced by the federal government. It named the dehorning of cows, the castration of pigs and cattle, beak trimming in chickens and frogs' legs obtained without anaesthesia.
At the same time, the federal government is banning the import of furs and fur products produced in a cruel manner, according to the statement. A transitional period of two years applies to both the declaration obligation and the ban.
According to the press release, the government is fulfilling a parliamentary mandate with these amendments.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...Popular Stories More Swiss Abroad Cross purposes: the unique Swiss flag Read more: Cross purposes: the unique Swiss fla
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment