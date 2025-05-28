Foie Gras Sold In Switzerland Must Declare Painful Production Process

Deutsch de Stopfleber muss als schmerzhafte Produktion deklariert werden Original Read more: Stopfleber muss als schmerzhafte Produktion deklariert werde

This content was published on May 28, 2025 - 12:13
Keystone-SDA

Meat, eggs and milk are affected by the declaration obligation if they come from animals that have undergone certain painful procedures without anaesthesia, as announced by the federal government. It named the dehorning of cows, the castration of pigs and cattle, beak trimming in chickens and frogs' legs obtained without anaesthesia.

At the same time, the federal government is banning the import of furs and fur products produced in a cruel manner, according to the statement. A transitional period of two years applies to both the declaration obligation and the ban.

According to the press release, the government is fulfilling a parliamentary mandate with these amendments.

