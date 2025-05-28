Saudi Arabia, India Discuss Enhancing Bilateral Relationship

Riyadh: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel bin Ahmed Al Jubeir, held discussions on Wednesday with a delegation from the Indian Parliament, headed by Member of Parliament and Special Envoy of the Prime Minister of India, Baijayant Panda. The discussions centered on advancing the bilateral relationship between the two countries, as well as addressing topics of shared interest

