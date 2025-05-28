Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi Arabia, India Discuss Enhancing Bilateral Relationship

2025-05-28 02:01:37
Riyadh: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel bin Ahmed Al Jubeir, held discussions on Wednesday with a delegation from the Indian Parliament, headed by Member of Parliament and Special Envoy of the Prime Minister of India, Baijayant Panda.

The discussions centered on advancing the bilateral relationship between the two countries, as well as addressing topics of shared interest

