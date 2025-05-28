The Thousand Trails Annual 100 Days Of Camping Campaign Returns With Exciting Giveaways
Once again, the popular Thousand Trails rally towel contest is back, offering guests who receive the towels during check-in, to show their camping pride. Guests are encouraged to display the rally towels in their camping photos throughout the 100 Days of Camping campaign, posting to Instagram with the hashtag #100DaysofCamping or uploading photos to . Each post or submission provides participants an opportunity to win the grand prize package which includes a Coleman® dinnerware set, a Solo Stove® bonfire, a GCI® Kickback rocker chair, a Rumpl® camping blanket, a Thousand Trails' Yeti® mug and belt bag, and a complimentary Five Region Thousand Trails Camping Pass with The Trails Collection (Total Est. Value: $2,325).
"Our Thousand Trails campgrounds offer events and activities all year long, but since 2015 the #100DaysofCamping movement has provided a little extra excitement during these 100 days of summer," said Pat Zamora, spokesperson for Thousand Trails. "By creating meaningful experiences and inspiring guests to make their camping moment count, we're helping make this camping season and these next 100 days truly memorable."
About Thousand Trails
Thousand Trails provides top RV resorts and campgrounds in North America with over 80 locations in 23 states and British Columbia, Canada. Thousand Trails and their affiliates offer RV and outdoor recreation enthusiasts opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in top vacation destinations, complemented with amenities and activities for the whole family. For more information, please visit ThousandTrails. Official Rules for the 2025 #100DaysofCamping Photo Contest can be found on .
