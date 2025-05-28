Gebbia Media Acquires Big Machine Rock, Expanding Investment In Rock Music

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Growing up with incredible music by iconic artists like Led Zeppelin, Van Halen, and The Doors, I recognize the importance of bringing rock to a new generation of listeners and fans, who are ready to embrace it," says David Gebbia, CEO of Gebbia Media. "Big Machine Rock embodies the Gebbia Media approach: bold, cross-generational, and deeply in touch with the culture. This acquisition allows us to further our mission of empowering artists through investment in robust catalogs and cross-platform expansion."

GM Heather Luke-Husong has led the label's all-female team to achieve multiple No. 1 singles and Platinum-certified records in just a few years, making the indie-spirited imprint one of the most exciting labels to watch in the rock space.

Big Machine Rock has become a home for dynamic, genre-defiant acts whose influences stretch beyond traditional rock into country, alt, and metal, earning praise for its innovative approach and fiercely loyal artist base. Under Gebbia Media's leadership, the label will prioritize artist development, immersive storytelling, and cross-platform visibility, meeting fans where they are: onstage, online, and embedded in culture.

"This acquisition marks another step in Siebert's commitment to innovating at the intersection of Finance and Culture. By bringing Big Machine Rock into the Gebbia Media portfolio, we're aligning visionary talent with the resources and stability of a diversified financial platform, ensuring long-term growth and cultural impact," says John J Gebbia, CEO of Siebert Financial.

The move follows Siebert's strategic partnership with GAMMA and L.A. Reid LLC for the breakout group SIMIEN, building on Gebbia Media's growing partnership with global artist and entrepreneur Akon.

As part of the agreement, Scott Borchetta, founder of Big Machine Label Group, will continue to oversee operations and join the advisory board of Siebert Financial, parent company of Gebbia Media. Borchetta's track record guiding dozens of top selling artists such as Riley Green, Thomas Rhett, Reba, Mötley Crüe, Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton, Carly Pearce, Taylor Swift, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line and so many more, brings immediate strategic depth to Siebert's expansion into media and entertainment, making him an invaluable addition to its advisory board.

Artists currently signed to Big Machine Rock will remain part of the label's roster and will benefit from expanded resources, promotional capabilities, and global reach.

About Gebbia Media

Gebbia Media is an artist-first entertainment company focused on the development and promotion of music and sports talent, catalog acquisition, and bold storytelling across film, television, podcasts, and digital media. As a subsidiary of Siebert Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: SIEB ), Gebbia Media also functions as the in-house production and marketing agency for Siebert and its subsidiaries, creating branded content, advertising strategies, and social media campaigns.

Driven by the belief that creativity, raw talent, and commercial acumen can birth extraordinary storytelling, Gebbia Media is building a premier media company rooted in cultural impact and financial strategy. By fusing compelling content with financial infrastructure, the company is redefining how audiences are engaged, enhancing financial literacy, expanding market reach, and unlocking new monetization opportunities across platforms. Gebbia Media's operations span music, sports, and entertainment, creating powerful synergies between culture and commerce within Siebert's broader ecosystem.

About Siebert Financial Corp.

Siebert is a diversified financial services company and has been a member of the NYSE since 1967 when Muriel Siebert became the first woman to own a seat on the NYSE and the first to head one of its member firms. Siebert operates through its subsidiaries Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC, Siebert AdvisorNXT, LLC, Park Wilshire Companies, Inc., RISE Financial Services, LLC, Siebert Technologies, LLC, StockCross Digital Solutions, Ltd, and Gebbia Media LLC. Through these entities, Siebert provides a full range of brokerage and financial advisory services, as well as entertainment and media productions. More information is available at .



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "could," "would," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project," "intend" and similar words or expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements, which reflect beliefs, objectives, and expectations as of the date hereof, are based on the best judgment of the management of Siebert. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, including, without limitation, the following: economic, social and political conditions, global economic downturns resulting from extraordinary events; securities industry risks; interest rate risks; liquidity risks; credit risk with clients and counterparties; risk of liability for errors in clearing functions; systemic risk; systems failures, delays and capacity constraints; network security risks; competition; reliance on external service providers; new laws and regulations affecting Siebert's business; net capital requirements; extensive regulation, regulatory uncertainties and legal matters; failure to maintain relationships with employees, customers, business partners or governmental entities; the inability to achieve synergies or to implement integration plans; and other consequences associated with risks and uncertainties detailed in Part I, Item 1A - Risk Factors of Siebert's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and Siebert's filings with the SEC.

Siebert cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive, and new factors may emerge, or changes to the foregoing factors may occur that could impact its business. Siebert undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by the federal securities laws.

