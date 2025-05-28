New York, USA, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global AI in Precision Medicine Market is Expected to Showcase a Significant Growth at a Massive CAGR of ~33% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The AI in precision medicine market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing global prevalence of chronic and genetic disorders, which has heightened the demand for personalized treatment approaches. This growth is further supported by the increasing demand for precision diagnostics and customized therapies that leverage AI's capabilities in analyzing complex biological data. Advancements in AI-driven technologies, along with ongoing innovation in product development, are improving the accuracy and efficiency of precision-based interventions.

The AI in precision medicine market analysis includes current and forecast market trends, individual leading AI in precision medicine companies' market shares, challenges, market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market companies.

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global AI in precision medicine market during the forecast period.

In the product segment of the AI in precision medicine market, the hardware/software category held the largest revenue share in 2024.

Notable AI in precision medicine companies such as TEMPUS, GE HealthCare, Qure.ai, Envisionit Deep AI (Pty) Ltd., Aignostics, Inc., Proscia Inc., Ultivue, Inc., Prenosis, Inc., IBEX, Cleerly, Inc., Paige AI, Inc., Densitas® Inc., Photocure ASA, iCAD, Inc., Eko Health, Inc., Owkin, Inc, Massive Bio, Deep Bio Inc., Atomwise Inc., and several others are currently operating in the AI in precision medicine market.

In April 2025, Illumina Inc. and Tempus AI, Inc. partnered to accelerate the clinical adoption of next-generation sequencing tests. By combining Illumina's advanced AI technologies with Tempus's extensive multimodal data platform, the collaboration aims to train genomic algorithms and speed up the use of molecular testing in patient care.

In February 2025, Ibex Medical Analytics received FDA 510(k) clearance for Ibex Prostate Detect, an in vitro diagnostic device that uses AI to generate heatmaps to identify small or rare prostatic cancers.

In June 2024, a leading medical imaging AI company, received 510(k) clearance from the FDA for CINA-VCF, an AI-powered triage and notification tool designed to detect unsuspected vertebral compression fractures (VCFs) in patients undergoing chest or abdomen CT scans. In March 2024, Bayer and Aignostics entered into a collaboration to advance next-generation precision oncology. Together, they will co-develop a novel target identification platform that utilizes multimodal patient data and cutting-edge AI/ML algorithms to enhance cancer treatment precision.

AI in Precision Medicine Overview

Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing precision medicine by enabling highly personalized approaches to disease diagnosis, treatment, and prevention. By analyzing vast datasets from genomic sequencing, electronic health records, imaging, and wearable devices, AI algorithms can uncover patterns and biomarkers that are often invisible to human researchers. These insights allow clinicians to identify specific disease subtypes, predict individual patient responses to therapies, and tailor treatments to genetic profiles, thus improving efficacy and reducing adverse effects. In oncology, for instance, AI is helping identify actionable mutations and optimize targeted therapies, bringing more precise interventions to patients.

Beyond diagnosis and treatment, AI also plays a crucial role in accelerating drug discovery and development in precision medicine. Machine learning models can predict drug-target interactions, simulate clinical outcomes, and identify suitable patient cohorts for clinical trials, significantly cutting down timelines and costs. Moreover, AI enhances real-time monitoring of patient health through integration with digital health tools, facilitating timely interventions and adaptive treatment strategies. As data grows more complex and voluminous, AI's ability to synthesize, learn, and adapt offers an indispensable advantage in realizing the full potential of precision medicine.





AI in Precision Medicine Market Insights

North America held the largest share of the AI in precision medicine market from 2025 to 2032. This leading position can be attributed to several key factors, including the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions such as cancer, lifestyle-related illnesses like diabetes, and various infectious diseases. The region also benefits from robust R&D initiatives in AI-driven precision medicine, a well-developed healthcare infrastructure.

In addition, major companies in the region are making substantial R&D investments to bring cutting-edge AI-based precision medicine solutions to market. For instance, in April 2024, Prenosis secured FDA De Novo marketing authorization for its Sepsis ImmunoScoreTM, an AI-powered diagnostic tool that supports precision diagnosis and risk assessment for sepsis. Likewise, in February 2025, Ibex Medical Analytics received FDA 510(k) clearance for Ibex Prostate Detect, an AI-enabled in vitro diagnostic device that generates heatmaps to detect small or rare prostatic cancers, offering a critical diagnostic aid for pathologists.

As a result of these combined factors, the AI in precision medicine market is expected to experience significant growth in North America throughout the forecast period.

AI in Precision Medicine Market Dynamics

The AI in precision medicine market is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by the convergence of big data analytics, machine learning, and personalized healthcare . Precision medicine focuses on tailoring medical treatment to the individual characteristics of each patient, and AI enables this by analyzing vast datasets from genomic information to electronic health records to identify patterns, predict outcomes, and guide clinical decisions. This has created significant demand for AI-enabled platforms that can support drug discovery, diagnostics, and treatment planning, especially in oncology, rare diseases, and chronic conditions.

Market growth is being accelerated by increasing investments from pharmaceutical companies, biotech startups, and technology giants. These players are leveraging AI to reduce the cost and time of clinical trials, improve target identification, and develop more precise biomarkers. Government initiatives like the U.S. Precision Medicine Initiative and the EU's Digital Health Strategy are also catalyzing adoption by funding R&D and creating regulatory frameworks that support innovation in AI-driven healthcare solutions. As a result, the global market for AI in precision medicine is projected to grow at a strong CAGR through the next decade.

Despite these tailwinds, the market faces several challenges. Data privacy and interoperability remain major hurdles, especially given the sensitive nature of health data and the lack of standardized health IT systems across countries and institutions. Moreover, ethical concerns around algorithmic bias, transparency, and patient consent are prompting calls for tighter regulation and governance. Trust in AI systems remains a key barrier to adoption among healthcare professionals, who often require explainable and clinically validated outputs before integrating AI into routine practice.

Nevertheless, the competitive landscape is vibrant . Major tech firms are partnering with hospitals and research institutions to advance AI-driven care models. Startups focusing on niche applications, such as AI-powered pathology, genomic interpretation, and personalized oncology treatments , are also attracting significant venture capital. As the ecosystem matures, we can expect increasing consolidation and the emergence of integrated platforms that bridge diagnostics, therapeutics, and decision support, further driving market expansion.

