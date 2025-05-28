Neo Insurance Solutions Receives Strategic Equity Investment From ITOCHU Corporation

MIAMI, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neo Insurance Solutions, a leading innovator in digital insurance infrastructure, today announced that it has secured a strategic equity investment from ITOCHU Corporation, one of Japan's largest and most diversified trading and investment companies.

ITOCHU, known for its disciplined, long-term approach to building global businesses, brings a wealth of experience in financial services and a strong network across Asia and beyond. The investment, made through Neo Insurance Solutions' holding company, marks a significant milestone in Neo's mission to modernize and simplify the insurance ecosystem through cutting-edge technology and scalable infrastructure.

"We are proud to welcome ITOCHU as a strategic investor in Neo Insurance Solutions," said Jonathan Karlin, CEO of Neo Insurance Solutions. "ITOCHU's global reach, deep industry expertise, and long-term vision make them an ideal partner as we continue building the next generation of insurance infrastructure. Their investment is a powerful endorsement of our platform and our strategy, and it accelerates our ability to expand across key markets."

The partnership reflects both companies' shared belief in the transformative potential of technology in insurance and a commitment to delivering more agile, transparent, and customer-centric solutions to the global market.

The investment will support Neo's continued product development, geographic expansion, and strategic partnerships aimed at transforming the insurance value chain.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Neo Insurance Solutions

Neo Insurance Solutions provides advanced, modular technology infrastructure to streamline insurance operations, enabling carriers and partners to deliver innovative, customer-centric products at scale.

About ITOCHU Corporation

The history of ITOCHU Corporation dates back to 1858 when the Company's founder Chubei Itoh commenced linen trading operations. Since then, ITOCHU has evolved and grown over 160 years. With approximately 90 bases in 61 countries, ITOCHU, one of the leading sogo shosha, is engaging in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, metals, minerals, energy, chemicals, food, general products, realty, information and communications technology, and finance, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas.

Media Contact:

Kristen Skladd

586-222-2423

[email protected]

SOURCE Neo Insurance Solutions

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED