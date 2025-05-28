Voice Automated Announces Microsoft Dragon Copilot Availability

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Premier Microsoft partner for 30+ years brings revolutionary unified voice AI assistant combining Dragon Medical One, DAX Copilot, and generative AI.

- Trey WeissRANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Voice Automated , a leading provider of AI-powered speech recognition solutions and premier Microsoft partner for over 30 years, today announced the availability of Microsoft Dragon Copilot and Microsoft Dragon Flex, the healthcare industry's first unified voice AI assistant for clinical workflow. This groundbreaking solution combines the proven capabilities of Dragon Medical One and DAX Copilot with advanced generative AI and healthcare-adapted safeguards.Addressing Healthcare's Administrative CrisisHealthcare professionals spend nearly twice as much time on administrative tasks as they do providing patient care, contributing to widespread burnout affecting 48% of healthcare workers. With a significant workforce shortage projected, healthcare systems are increasingly turning to AI solutions to streamline administrative processes and restore focus to patient care."Dragon Copilot represents the culmination of 30 years of innovation in healthcare speech recognition technology," said Trey Weiss, CEO of Voice Automated. "This isn't just another AI tool-it's a fundamental transformation that allows clinicians to practice medicine the way they've always wanted to: focused on patients, not paperwork."Three Powerful Capabilities in One PlatformMicrosoft Dragon Copilot integrates three revolutionary capabilities:Streamlined Documentation - Securely captures multiparty, multilingual patient-clinician conversations and converts them into comprehensive, specialty-specific clinical notes, reducing documentation time by up to 50%.Information Surfacing - Provides instant access to patient information from conversation transcripts and offers grounded AI responses with citations to trusted medical sources including CDC, FDA, and Medline Plus.Task Automation - Automatically captures over a dozen order types during patient encounters, generates instant encounter summaries, creates evidence-based diagnosis summaries, and drafts referral letters and after-visit summaries.Proven Market ImpactDragon Copilot builds upon an established foundation of success. More than 600,000 clinicians currently use Dragon Medical One to document billions of patient records, while DAX Copilot has processed over 3 million patient conversations across 600 healthcare organizations in the past month alone.Early adopter results demonstrate significant impact: 50% reduction in documentation time, 70% decrease in reported clinician burnout, and 85% of patients reporting more personable physician interactions when Dragon technology is used.Industry Recognition and Security LeadershipVoice Automated's solutions have earned significant industry recognition, including KLAS Research Top 20 ranking as #1 for improving clinician experience and consecutive "Best in KLAS" awards for Speech Recognition Front-End EMR. The company maintains HITRUST CSF Certification, ensuring the highest standards of data security and compliance.Real-World SuccessWellSpan Health, serving patients across 250 locations and nine hospitals throughout central Pennsylvania and northern Maryland, has been piloting Dragon Copilot with remarkable results."With Dragon Copilot, we're not just enhancing how we work in the EHR-we're tapping into a unified, Microsoft-powered ecosystem where AI assistance extends across our organization," said Dr. R. Hal Baker, SVP and CIO at WellSpan Health. "It's this ability to enhance the patient experience while streamlining clinician workflows that makes Dragon Copilot such a game-changer."Comprehensive Support and ImplementationAs a premier Microsoft and Nuance partner for over 30 years, Voice Automated offers comprehensive implementation and support services including 24/7 assistance via chat, email, and phone, comprehensive training programs, implementation consultation with dedicated specialists, and integration expertise with 200+ EHR systems including Epic and Cerner.Availability and PricingDragon Copilot is now generally available in the United States, with expansion to Canada planned for June 2025. Voice Automated offers flexible pricing structures designed to accommodate healthcare organizations of all sizes, from independent practices to large health systems. New customers can start with a risk-free trial to experience the transformation firsthand.About Voice AutomatedFounded in 1995, Voice Automated specializes in AI-powered speech recognition and clinical documentation solutions for healthcare. As a premier partner of Microsoft and Nuance for over 30 years, the company serves more than 600,000 clinicians across 6,500 healthcare organizations nationwide. Voice Automated is committed to reducing administrative burden while improving patient care through innovative technology solutions that restore the joy of practicing medicine.For more information about Dragon Copilot or to start your free trial, visit voiceautomated/dragon-copilot-trial-sign-up or call 800-597-6600.

