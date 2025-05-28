United States Plant Based Meat Market Forecast Report And Company Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring Beyond Meat, Maple Leaf Foods, Gardein Protein International, Morningstar Farms, And Tyson Foods

Dublin, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Plant Based Meat Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States Plant-Based Meat Market is expected to reach US$ 15.12 billion by 2033 from US$ 2.99 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 19.91% from 2025 to 2033.

The market is being driven by a number of important factors, including increased awareness of the product's health and wellness implications, the need for environmental sustainability, ethical and animal welfare concerns, improvements in food technology that have improved the taste and texture of plant-based meat, and culinary diversity.



Due to rising consumer demand for ethical and sustainable food options, the plant-based meat market in the US has grown significantly in recent years. Plant-based meat substitutes are becoming more popular in a variety of industries, including grocery shops and fast-food chains, as consumers grow more conscious of the negative effects animal agriculture has on the environment and the health advantages of plant-based diets. Leading the way are businesses like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, which provide goods that mimic the flavor, consistency, and appearance of conventional meat. In addition to vegetarians and vegans, this invention is drawing in flexitarians, or customers who want to eat less meat without completely giving it up.

Notwithstanding its quick growth, the business still has to contend with issues including production scaling, cost issues, and competition from conventional meat as well as other protein sources like lab-grown meat and plant-based dairy. Furthermore, considering their high sodium content and processed nature, some detractors wonder if plant-based meats are indeed healthier. However, investors and big food brands still believe in the sector's potential since they see it as an essential part of the food industry's future. It is anticipated that the U.S. market will continue to develop and innovate as customer preferences change and the technology underlying plant-based meats advances, with businesses concentrating on enhancing taste, affordability, and sustainability.

In November 2023, Beyond Meat planned to enter into a strategic alliance with distributor Nordic Food to make its products available to Romanian consumers. Through this partnership, Beyond Meat's wide variety of products, such as burgers, sausages, mince, and meatball substitutes, will be offered in the foodservice industry as well as retail settings, including physical stores and internet platforms

Similarly, according to Eliyahu, the brand's spokesman, Alpha Foods is set to improve its growth trajectory in August 2023 by joining a group of brands. This strategic step is expected to bring more resources for growth. This collaboration with a group of brands marks a turning point for Alpha Foods, which has already shown success in the retail industry.

Growth Drivers for the United States Plant-based Meat Market

Increased Environmental Concerns

One major factor contributing to the rising demand for plant-based meat substitutes is environmental concerns. Conventional meat production is linked to excessive water use, deforestation for animal grazing, and high greenhouse gas emissions - all of which exacerbate climate change and environmental degradation. Customers are increasingly looking for alternatives with a smaller ecological imprint as they grow more ecologically conscious.

Compared to animal farming, the production of plant-based meats uses less water and land and produces fewer emissions. A larger drive to lessen environmental impact is reflected in this change toward sustainable food choices. Many consumers, especially younger generations, have embraced this movement and give sustainability top priority when making purchases.

Improved Taste and Texture

The taste, texture, and general quality of plant-based meats are being greatly enhanced by ongoing developments in food technology, which is making them more enticing to traditional meat consumers. Businesses are developing plant-based goods that closely resemble the sensory experience of eating animal-based meat by utilizing advancements in ingredients, flavorings, and processing techniques.

For instance, the texture of plant-based burgers has improved, and the taste and mouthfeel of plant-based chicken and sausage are getting more realistic. Previous complaints about plant-based meats being too processed or flavorless have been lessened because to these advancements. More meat eaters are willing to include plant-based substitutes in their diets as the quality keeps improving, broadening the market beyond vegetarians and vegans.

Innovation and Product Variety

The industry's constant innovation in plant-based meat has produced a wide variety of goods that appeal to a wider market. Companies are creating a range of alternatives, such as sausages, chicken nuggets, and even seafood, in addition to more conventional options like plant-based burgers. Customers may more easily substitute animal-based items in a variety of meals thanks to these advances, which accommodate a wide range of tastes and dietary requirements.

Convenience is increased with the addition of new plant-based product formats including deli slices and ready-to-cook foods. Customers are more inclined to investigate plant-based solutions when product variety increases because there are more well-known and creative substitutes available. This increases the market appeal and persuades consumers who are not vegetarians to explore plant-based meat substitutes.

Challenges in the United States Plant-based Meat Market

Competition from Animal Meat and Other Alternatives

Both conventional animal foods and new protein substitutes pose serious threats to the plant-based meat market. Because of its lengthy history in the market, lower cost, and cultural preferences, animal-based meat continues to be the most popular option for many customers. Insect-based proteins and lab-grown meats are two novel protein sources that are gaining popularity as more affordable and environmentally friendly substitutes.

Cellular agriculture, which produces lab-grown meat, promises authentic meat without the negative environmental effects of conventional farming. Proteins derived from insects are also becoming a more effective source of protein since they are nutrient-dense and resource-efficient. The plant-based meat sector needs to keep coming up with new ideas as these substitutes become more popular in order to stay ahead of the competition in the changing protein market.

Taste and Texture Expectations

Even while the flavor and texture of plant-based meats have significantly improved, some consumers still feel that they fall short of traditional animal meats, particularly when it comes to more sophisticated goods like plant-based steaks or whole cuts. Although there have been significant improvements in burgers and sausages, it is still difficult to replicate the succulent, juicy texture of genuine meat in larger, complete slices.

For consumers used to the sensory experience of consuming animal-based goods, the texture, mouthfeel, and flavor profiles of plant-based meats can occasionally fall short of their expectations. This disparity may make plant-based substitutes less appealing, particularly to traditional meat eaters who value these characteristics in their diet. It will take ongoing innovation and improvement in plant-based meat technologies to overcome these obstacles.

Company Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, Revenue



Beyond Meat

Maple Leaf Foods

Gardein Protein International (Pinnacle Foods)

Morningstar Farms (Kellogg Company) Tyson Foods Inc

Key Attributes:

