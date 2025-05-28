WWE® AND SEAGRAM's ESCAPES SPIKEDTM LAUNCH FIRST-EVER CO-BRANDED PRODUCT

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As an Official Partner of WWE, Seagram's Escapes Spiked will receive prominent integrations within Premium Live Events such as Money In The Bank, which takes place Saturday, June 7 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, as well as SummerSlamand Survivor Series, highlighted by enhanced match sponsorships, a custom digital content series featuring WWE Superstars and more.

"Seagram's has a rich history of innovation and a deep commitment to authenticity, making it the ideal partner to go to market with our first-ever licensed ready-to-drink product as we continue to broaden and diversify the category," said Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Partnerships, TKO.

"Our collaboration with WWE marks an exciting moment for Seagram's Spiked as we connect with WWE's global audience," said Jaime Polisoto, brand director, Seagram's Escapes. "Plus, our sales team is thrilled to leverage WWE Superstar appearances at retailers nationwide, creating unforgettable experiences for fans."

The Seagram's Escapes Spiked WWE series – featuring flavors such as Rumble PunchTM (Jamaican Me Happy), Pineapple PowerhouseTM (Pineapple Cherry Lime), and Slammin' BlueberryTM (Blueberry Lemon) – is now available at retailers nationwide.

