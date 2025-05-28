Venera Technologies Announces Availability Of Quasar® And Capmate® On AWS Marketplace

Venera Technologies further extends the reach of its Audio/Video and Caption QC solutions by offering them on AWS Marketplace

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Venera Technologies, a global leader in quality control (QC) and content verification solutions for the media and entertainment industry, is proud to announce that its flagship Audio/Video QC solution, Quasar® (cloud-native Automated File QC) is joining CapMate® (cloud-native caption/subtitle QC and correction), on AWS Marketplace.

This milestone marks a significant step in Venera's mission to deliver its cutting-edge solutions through trusted and scalable platforms, enabling customers to access, deploy, and manage their media workflows more seamlessly than ever.

A Win for Media Workflows on the Cloud

AWS Marketplace offers customers a simplified procurement process, streamlined deployment, and integrated billing – making it an increasingly preferred route for large enterprises and content providers operating on AWS. Now, customers can take full advantage of Quasar and CapMate's capabilities while leveraging their AWS committed spend.

For AWS customers with enterprise spending commitments, purchasing Quasar and CapMate through the Marketplace can help them achieve their financial targets while accelerating their cloud-based media initiatives.

Only the Best Make It

Preparing a solution for AWS Marketplace is a technically rigorous process that requires high security standards, architectural compliance, and operational robustness. Only products that meet Amazon's stringent technical, operational, and security requirements are accepted.

“We're incredibly proud and excited to have both Quasar and CapMate listed on AWS Marketplace,” said Fereidoon Khosravi, Chief Business Development Officer at Venera Technologies.“This is not just a milestone for us as a company – it's a validation of the innovation, technical excellence, and enterprise-grade reliability that we build into every Venera solution. With this listing, we're making it easier for AWS users around the world to integrate our advanced QC solutions into their cloud workflows with confidence and flexibility.”



About Quasar and CapMate

Quasar is Venera's cloud-native Automated File A/V QC solution powered by AI/ML capabilities, designed for massive scalability, high-performance media analysis, and robust security – ideal for broadcast and OTT content workflows.

CapMate is a purpose-built cloud solution with its Machine Learning engine and advanced verification algorithms that provides automated QC and correction of caption and subtitle files, enabling accurate, compliant, and accessible media experiences.

Both solutions are available on a subscription basis and can be deployed instantly via the AWS Marketplace with a few clicks.

You can find both solutions by searching for 'Venera Technologies' on AWS marketplace ( ). You can also visit Venera's website or contact them at ... for more information.

About Venera Technologies

Venera Technologies provides a suite of QC and verification tools for audio/video, captions, and metadata workflows, trusted by top broadcasters, studios, and streaming platforms worldwide.

