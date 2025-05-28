TWOPAGES Launches New Designer Collaboration With Amy Switzer, Kicks Off TWOPAGES X Design Contest 2025

Amy Switzer's career reflects a remarkable journey from textile design to interior aesthetics. Her time in New York City and her entrepreneurial venture in manufacturing have endowed her with a distinctive viewpoint on design, one that harmonizes artistry with functionality. The new collection features the slogan "Where eclectic soul meets timeless luxury," drawing inspiration from Switzer's rich textile background combined with high-end design sensibilities. Key elements include jewel-toned velvets, modern neutral palettes, and artistic textures that express both classic elegance and bold innovation while maintaining sustainability.

"This collection blends the old-world charm with modern flair," said Amy Switzer, encapsulating the spirit of this unique collaboration.

The Amy Switzer x TWOPAGES collaboration is the third release under TWOPAGES's Ambassador Program, a platform for co-creating product lines with respected voices in the design community. Previous collections include the Sara Le x TWOPAGES series, which championed approachable luxury with a focus on crisp, minimalist design for the modern home; and the Stefana Silber x TWOPAGES series, which draws inspiration from nature to highlight gentle textures paired with everyday elegance.

The success of these collaborations underscores a win-win mechanism driven by content creation alongside product co-development, reflecting a shared foundation: authentic design perspectives brought to life through TWOPAGES's industry-leading manufacturing and large-scale deployment capabilities. Each collection responds to the rising consumer demand for realness, customization, and premium quality.

Launching a Global Platform for Creative Talent

The contest is designed as an open-entry platform allowing free participation worldwide while ensuring authors retain their copyright. Judging criteria will focus on innovation, market viability, and production feasibility across three phases: preliminary rounds (July 1-7), semifinals (July 8-20), September finals with an awards ceremony.

The total prize exceeds $51,000, with a grand prize of $10,000 in cash for first place. Finalists will receive exposure across TWOPAGES's global platforms, including website features, social media promotion, email campaigns, and press channels. The top six designs, along with the Public Favorite Award winner, will be brought to market by TWOPAGES, turning creative concepts into commercially available products with financial returns for designers.

"TWOPAGES X is more than a design competition, it's a global collaboration platform," said Ray Chen, founder and CEO of TWOPAGES. With its roots in quality, co-creation, and innovation, TWOPAGES continues to redefine how design integrates with home spaces. This philosophy drives the company to build a creative ecosystem where talent and market come together. Whether through curated partnerships or open calls, its goal is to spotlight and scale authentic design voices that connect with today's consumers.

About TWOPAGES Curtains

Founded in 2015 with a mission to revolutionize the window treatment industry, TWOPAGES Curtains has become a leader in providing high-quality, customizable solutions that simplify the shopping experience. With a focus on transparency, innovation, and customer satisfaction, TWOPAGES continues to set the standard for excellence in the industry. Its production facility spans over 100,000 square meters and supports in-house development and traceability. To date, more than 600,000 households have embraced TWOPAGES' menu-based customization.

