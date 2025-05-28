The Lacek Group Appoints Randy Gunderson As CEO, Advancing The Agency's Leadership In Loyalty And CRM

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Gunderson succeeds Bill Baker as he transitions from CEO to a chairman position until his planned retirement later this year. Baker first joined The Lacek Group in 1996 and has served as CEO since 2000, leading significant growth and marketplace recognition as an industry leader.



"I'm honored and humbled to step into the role of CEO at The Lacek Group, and especially to build on Bill's accomplished leadership," said Randy Gunderson. "Lacek has a 30-year legacy of vigorous innovation, setting industry benchmarks and creating enduring customer relationships-and I'm excited to build on that momentum. We'll continue to leverage our distinct passion and differentiated expertise to keep delivering the exceptional results our clients expect in today's evolving and dynamic consumer landscape."

Additionally, Michelle Wildenauer will take on an expanded leadership position as executive vice president, Client Services and Strategy. This move will enhance the agency's focus on delivering integrated and high-impact solutions to help our world-class clients exceed their business and customer goals.

"It has been an incredible privilege to lead The Lacek Group for 25 years," said Bill Baker. "I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together, and I am confident that Randy and Michelle are the right people to guide the agency into the future. Their deep understanding of our clients, our people, and the evolving landscape of brand-devoted customers makes them uniquely qualified to drive growth and continued success."

For more than 30 years, The Lacek Group has been perfecting the art and algorithms of brand devotion. We help world-class brands identify their highest-potential customers, engage them across channels throughout their lifecycles, personalize each relationship for optimal long-term results, and measure the true effectiveness of those efforts. Learn more about The Lacek Group: . Download new white paper: Navigating Turbulent Times-Growing Brand Devotion is Your Best Investment .

