Panacea Healthcare Solutions Examines The Current And Future Of Price Transparency Enforcement In Latest Podcast Episode

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest episode of Beyond the Bottom Line, Let's Talk Healthcare Finance, Revenue Cycle and Compliance, the official podcast from Panacea Healthcare Solutions, CEO Kevin Chmura sits down once again with Govi Goyal, President of the Financial Services Division, to discuss the far-reaching implications of the executive order signed by President Trump on February 25, 2025. The order, aimed at accelerating enforcement of hospital price transparency, has sparked a wave of CMS compliance actions-and signals much more to come.

In this timely follow-up episode, Chmura and Goyal explore how the order has already led to increased scrutiny of hospitals' machine-readable files (MRFs), with CMS issuing a growing number of violation notices. They also analyze what may be next: expanded reporting requirements, increased update frequency for MRFs, and a broader push for standardization and quality integration.

"It's clear the enforcement environment is shifting fast," said Kevin Chmura, CEO of Panacea Healthcare Solutions. "Hospitals that once viewed price transparency as a back-office requirement now face tangible penalties-and must elevate compliance efforts to meet growing regulatory expectations."

The episode outlines how CMS is currently focused on text file accessibility and website accuracy, with a move toward automated validation and deeper review of the contents of MRFs expected soon. Even minor missteps-such as using the word "pricing" instead of "price" in a footer-have triggered official notices.

Goyal, a nationally recognized expert in price transparency strategy, shared both strategic insight and practical guidance for hospitals.

"We're seeing a phased enforcement approach, and hospitals need to be ready for what's coming next," said Govi Goyal, President of Panacea's Financial Services Division. "That means reviewing your text file, running your MRF through the CMS validator, and making sure your patient estimation system aligns with your posted rates. Don't wait for the letter-proactively address compliance gaps now."

Beyond enforcement, the discussion highlights the broader implications of the executive order. With commercial payers required to update their pricing files monthly, Goyal suggests that hospitals could soon face similar update frequencies. The episode also explores potential legislative moves to expand transparency requirements to non-hospital providers and incorporate quality data into pricing disclosures.

This episode is essential listening for compliance professionals, CFOs, revenue integrity leaders, and legal teams seeking to stay ahead of federal price transparency enforcement and regulatory change.

