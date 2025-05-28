Amplitech Group Achieves FCC Certification For Its 5G ORAN Medium Power Radios For Private 5G (P5G) Deployments In US

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGW), a leading designer, developer, and manufacturer of advanced signal processing components for satellite, public and private 5G, and other communications networks, including full 5G/6G system design and global distribution of integrated circuit assembly packages and lids, today proudly announces a significant milestone: the FCC Certification of its cutting-edge ORAN MPRU-Gen3-3537-AE-AI 5G radios. This achievement marks a pivotal moment for AmpliTech Group as it further solidifies its strategy to position the company as an ORAN 5G leader in the global 5G market.

Both company's key 5G ORAN radio products for P5G, LPRU and MPRU, are now fully FCC certified and able for deployment across the United States. In addition to the FCC certification, the company also highlights that both configurations have recently obtained CE and REACH certifications, enabling them to be seamlessly integrated into 5G deployments across Europe.

This dual certification achievement not only strengthens the company's market position but also enhances their ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions to customers in both the U.S. and European markets. These radios are designed to deliver enhanced coverage, efficiency, and performance, while also supporting the Open RAN architecture that is driving the future of telecom networks. The company's P5G solutions are ready now to participate in the rapid expansion of the Private 5G sector in the U.S., driven by increasing demand for dedicated, secured, high speed-performance networks across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and defense.

"Our ORAN 5G strategy targets two critical market segments: Public 5G and Private 5G," stated Fawad Maqbool, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer of AmpliTech Group. "Building on our recent successes in the Public 5G sector strategy, including securing two major LOIs with funded orders and commencing shipments in April, the FCC Certification of our Medium Power Radios marks a pivotal moment as this achievement not only accelerates our P5G strategy but also solidifies our position as an upcoming leader in the ORAN 5G market," Mr. Maqbool added.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc., comprising five divisions, AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductors Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and 5G network solutions. Serving global markets including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, AmpliTech Group is committed to advancing technology and innovation. For more information, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things, that the receipt of these certifications will lead to further production orders, work from additional customers, growth and profitability. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" for 5G orders and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identified and described in more detail in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available on our website and with the SEC at sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

