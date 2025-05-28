Guardian Announces Organizational And Leadership Changes To Support Growth Strategy

Erin Culek to lead Financial Protection & Retirement Solutions business; Mike Perry to join Guardian to lead Client Solutions & Wealth Management; Multiple Guardian leaders elevated to new or expanded roles

NEW YORK, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian ), a leader in protection solutions, wealth management, and workplace benefits, announced today a series of organizational and leadership changes to support its ambitious, long-term growth strategy.

Guardian is restructuring its Individual Markets business into two distinct business units-Financial Protection & Retirement Solutions and Client Solutions & Wealth Management-to align accountability for growing its protection solutions and wealth management businesses and to meet evolving consumer needs. With these changes, Guardian now has three separate business units, including Group Benefits, its workplace benefits business.

Erin Culek, who joined Guardian in 2020 and most recently served as Chief Strategy & Operating Officer, has been appointed to lead Financial Protection & Retirement Solutions. Culek has been pivotal in executing strategic partnerships and transactions and advancing Guardian's transition to a consumer-centric, data-driven organization. In her new role, she will oversee the product strategy and innovation of Guardian's financial protection and retirement solutions, including life, disability, and annuity products. Continuing to report to Chairman and CEO Andrew McMahon, she will also lead initiatives that leverage Guardian's General Agency system and foster partnerships with third-party brokers and financial professionals.

Mike Perry will join Guardian to lead Client Solutions & Wealth Management, overseeing the General Agency system and Park Avenue Securities and developing complementary channels. With more than 30 years of expertise in wealth, investment, and insurance product and distribution, Perry previously served as Executive Vice President and Head of the Global Client and Product Group at Nuveen. He will start his new role on August 4, reporting to McMahon.

Michael Prestileo has been appointed to lead Enterprise Strategy & Growth Initiatives, reporting to McMahon. Prestileo joined Guardian in 2020 and has served as Chief Commercial Officer for Guardian's Group Benefits business, delivering significant growth and innovation in its product portfolio and distribution network. In his new position, Prestileo will be responsible for overseeing Strategy, Corporate Development, Data & Artificial Intelligence, Business Excellence, and Sourcing teams.

Additionally, Chief Human Resources Officer Stacey Hoin, who joined Guardian in 2021 and has ushered in innovative cultural changes to help drive the company's business transformation, is assuming expanded responsibilities. She is adding oversight of Corporate Impact and Workplace and Real Estate Strategy to her existing portfolio. Hoin will continue to report to McMahon.

"Both Erin and Mike bring extraordinary experience to our growth strategy, and I'm confident they are the right leaders to enhance our ability to meet our clients' holistic planning and protection needs," said McMahon. "At the same time, I am thrilled to see our talented leaders like Stacey Hoin and Michael Prestileo taking on expanded roles, showcasing the strength of Guardian's leadership and our commitment to fostering growth and innovation. These changes mark an exciting chapter as we continue to build a dynamic organization poised for long-term success."

Michael Ferik, Head of Individual Markets, has decided to leave Guardian, effective August 31. Ferik played a critical role in building the Individual Markets business and will partner closely with the incoming leaders to ensure a smooth transition.

"Michael has been pivotal to Guardian's success over the past 16 years," stated McMahon. "He leaves us in a strong financial position with a solid foundation of customer service, growth across multiple product lines, a strengthened general agency distribution network, and many other accomplishments for which I am appreciative."

