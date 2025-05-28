TOPDON US Announces Distribution Expansion Into Canada Through Strategic Alliances With ISN Canada, Importel Ltd.
“Our distribution agreements with ISN Canada and Importel are important next steps to make TOPDON products more accessible to Canadian consumers,” said Chad Schnitz , Vice President of TOPDON USA.“This expansion far more than reaches new markets. We are empowering Canadian automotive technicians with the right tools that help streamline repairs and make their businesses more profitable. By teaming up with trusted brands, like ISN Canada and Importel, we're helping elevate the standards of vehicle repairs and maintenance across North America.”
ISN is one of the largest independent automotive tool networks, serving wholesalers and distributors throughout North America and Europe. The company operates 13 distribution centers worldwide that handle more than 200,000 products from over 500 manufacturers and deliver them to over 25,000 customers. Importel Ltd has been in business for over 40 years and has locations in Toronto, Ontario and Edmonton, Alberta. The company supplies products across 70 categories from nearly 70 manufacturers that enable installers to run a successful business.
“Our team is excited about working closely with ISN Canada and Importel over the coming months to expand our product offerings to their customers across Canada,” said Schnitz.“Working with these trusted distributors will ensure that customers have a seamless experience when selecting and purchasing TOPDON products.”
TOPDON's complete line of professional automotive repair and maintenance tools including ADAS packages and kits, battery chargers and testers, jump starters and power stations, as well as TPMS, J2534 and key programming tools are now available through ISN Canada and Importel.
About TOPDON US
Founded in 2017 and based in Rockaway, New Jersey, TOPDON US is a provider of entry-level, mid-level, and advanced tools and solutions for professional technicians, as well as DIY enthusiasts. Globally, TOPDON has over 250 industry-leading engineers and owns over 500 patents and software copyrights. The company's cutting-edge technology helps shops minimize downtime and maximize profits. For more information visit
