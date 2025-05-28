Upexi, Inc. Buys Additional Locked SOL At A Discount For $11.8 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Purchases 77,879 locked SOL for $11.8 million

Upexi now has 679,677 SOL, valued at $121.2 million at the current price of $178.261

TAMPA, Fla., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPXI), a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products with diversification into the cryptocurrency space, today announced it purchased 77,879 locked SOL at $151.50 each for a total of $11.8 million. At the current $178.26 price of SOL, this represents a $2.1 million, or 17.7%, built-in gain for investors.

Upexi now holds 679,677 SOL, acquired for $96.5 million and valued at $121.2 million, for a gain of $24.5 million inclusive of both SOL appreciation and the discount. 58% of Upexi's SOL is locked and was purchased at a discount.

Allan Marshall, CEO of Upexi, commented, "Our recent purchase both provides investors access to discounted locked Solana that they may not otherwise have, while also effectively doubling the staking yield in a safe and prudent manner. We remain laser-focused on acquiring and HODLing as much SOL as possible for the benefit of our shareholders."

1Spot price of $178.26 at 5:00 pm EST on May 27, 2025.

About Upexi, Inc.

Upexi is a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. The Company has entered the Cryptocurrency industry and cash management of assets through a Cryptocurrency Portfolio. For more information on Upexi's treasury strategy and future developments, visit .

