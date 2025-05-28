Signeasy Expands Mid-Market Capabilities While Staying True To Its Brand Promise Of Simplicity And Customer Delight

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Introduces AI-powered contract review and summarization, bulk send, SMS signatures, and enhanced security for contract management and automation.

DALLAS, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the growing demand among mid-sized businesses for a contract management solution that is both powerful and easy to use, Signeasy today announced news of its strategic expansion into the mid-market segment. Building on its reputation for simplicity and exceptional customer delight, Signeasy has introduced features tailored for mid-market needs, including AI-powered contract insights, bulk sending, SMS-based signatures, and enterprise-grade security features such as digital signature certificates, single sign-on (SSO), and advanced user management controls for document visibility and access.

Mid-sized businesses require solutions that are seamless, reliable, and ready to grow without added complexity or costs.

Signeasy expands mid-market capabilities

"As mid-sized businesses scale, they require solutions that are seamless, reliable, and ready to grow alongside them without added complexity or costs", said Sunil Patro, Founder and CEO of Signeasy. "Signeasy's enhanced mid-market capabilities reflect our commitment to making contract management effortless and accessible for growing companies through a cost-effective solution."

Bridging the gap in contract management

Although mid-market companies form the backbone of many industries, they are often underserved when it comes to software solutions that combine sophistication with simplicity and security. Many still rely on outdated processes - email chains, manual approvals, and shared folders - that slow down operations and increase compliance risks. Enterprise tools, while robust, often require heavy IT lift, come with high implementation costs, and lack the flexibility needed for dynamic teams.

Signeasy addresses these challenges with:

Enterprise-grade security: Ensure trust and compliance with tamper-proof Trust Seals, Single Sign-On (SSO), and two-factor authentication (2FA). Additionally, role-based permissions, document visibility settings, and audit logs give organizations full control over document access, tracking, and security.

AI-powered insights: Accelerate contract review and manage risks better with AI-generated contract summaries, key term extraction, intelligent Q&A, and renewal reminders - freeing teams from manual work and reducing turnaround time.

Centralized document management: Streamline contract execution at scale with cloud storage integration, document editing, bulk send, and SMS-based signature requests - combining convenience and automation. Secure and organized folders help businesses manage signed contracts for quick retrieval and better compliance oversight.

These updates are built to integrate smoothly with tools mid-market companies already use, such as Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and popular CRMs - removing barriers to adoption and reducing training time.

With these enhancements, Signeasy is redefining contract management for both small and mid-sized businesses, empowering them to operate more efficiently, reduce risk, and scale with confidence.

About Signeasy

Signeasy is an AI-powered eSignature and contract management platform that enables businesses to prepare, sign, track, and manage contracts with speed and simplicity. With intelligent workflows, seamless integrations with Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and HubSpot, and advanced security features, Signeasy helps over 48,000 businesses accelerate operations and boost productivity. Visit to learn more.

CONTACT: Dhivya Venkatesan, [email protected]

SOURCE Signeasy

