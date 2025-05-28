Minset Raises Funding To Scale AI Agent That Solves For Healthcare's $400B Revenue Cycle Problem

HealthX Ventures backs Minset's intelligent agent, Mia, to automate claims, denials, and payments across the revenue cycle.

BOSTON, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Minset, the company behind the first multi-skilled agentic AI platform purpose-built for healthcare revenue cycle management, today announced a seed funding round led by HealthX Ventures , a leading digital health venture firm. The funding will accelerate product development and scale go-to-market efforts as Minset expands its platform to more healthcare organizations worldwide.

As part of this next phase of growth, Minset also announced the appointment of Mike Luessi to lead Growth & Operations. Luessi joins CEO Trey McMillian and CTO Matt Scott, bringing more than 20 years of experience building and scaling high-growth companies. This rounds out an experienced leadership team with deep expertise at the intersection of AI R&D, and scaling complex platforms in healthcare and enterprise technology.

"The investment from HealthX and the addition of Mike to our team accelerates our mission to fix one of healthcare's toughest financial challenges: Revenue Cycle Management," said Trey McMillian, CEO of Minset. "We built Minset to end the chaos, not manage it. Our agentic AI platform doesn't just track revenue work, it does the work. Mia, our multi-skilled AI agent thinks, reasons, and acts to get healthcare organizations paid."

Meet Mia: Multi-Skilled Agentic AI That Gets Healthcare Paid

Minset is pioneering a new category in healthcare operations: the Autonomous Revenue Cycle (ARC). At the heart of the platform is Mia, Minset's intelligent, multi-skilled agentic AI. Unlike other platforms that rely on a complex mix of orchestrated single-skilled agents and other tools, Mia handles it all. From coding and denials to payments, Mia's got it – no bots to wrangle nor micromanagement required.

Mia learns, reasons and resolves revenue cycle issues quickly, helping providers prevent denials, recover revenue, and operate at scale. She works 24/7 and continuously evolves to keep up with payer rules, regulatory shifts, and operational complexity.

Helping over 300 healthcare organizations to date, Mia powers three core products: mCoder to automate medical coding, mDenials to manage denials, and m360 for patient engagement (propensity to pay).

From hospitals and clinics trying to get paid for the care they provide, to insurers overwhelmed by administrative burden, Mia brings intelligence, speed, fairness, and transparency to healthcare finance.

"We are thrilled to partner with Minset to create cutting-edge AI technology to transform healthcare operations," said Jan Grimm, CEO of Savista, a leading healthcare revenue cycle management services company. "Our combined expertise will empower healthcare organizations with smarter, faster, and more efficient revenue cycle solutions. By partnering on AI solutions, including AI agents, we are poised to modernize the RCM space, delivering unprecedented value to healthcare providers."

HealthX Ventures, known for investing in companies modernizing healthcare infrastructure, sees Minset as a step-change in the application of AI to healthcare financial operations.

"Minset isn't automation, it's autonomy," said Kristi Ebong, Partner at HealthX Ventures. "This is the first platform we've seen that truly replaces the manual work of the revenue cycle, without requiring providers to rip and replace their core systems. The team is solving a real problem with real AI, and the traction speaks for itself."

"Traditional systems have hit their ceiling. Minset gives healthcare a new ceiling-or better yet, removes it. It delivers clarity where there was chaos, and outcomes where there were only excuses. They're building what could become the most important financial infrastructure company in healthcare," said Ebong.

The Minset Platform integrates seamlessly with major EHR and claim workflow systems, replacing spreadsheets, queues, and legacy processes, with a multi-skilled AI agent who's always on, always improving, and always delivering outcomes.

To learn more, visit

Media Contact: Mike Luessi [email protected]

About Minset

Minset created the first multi-skilled agentic AI platform purpose-built for healthcare revenue cycle management. Designed to think, reason, and act across the entire revenue lifecycle, Minset's platform helps healthcare organizations get paid, automatically, accurately, and at scale. Its suite of intelligent products: mCoder for autonomous medical coding, mDenials for denials management, and m360 for patient engagement, replaces manual work and fragmented tools with one, state-of-the-art agentic AI system. Founded by experts from Google, Microsoft, Optum and Salesforce, and backed by HealthX Ventures, Minset is helping providers reclaim time, reduce burnout, and achieve financial clarity in an increasingly complex environment. To learn more, visit .

About HealthX Ventures

HealthX Ventures is a digital health-focused venture capital firm investing in companies that make healthcare more efficient, affordable, and accessible. The firm partners with founders building scalable, enterprise-grade technology solutions that move the industry forward. Learn more at .

SOURCE MInset AI, Inc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED