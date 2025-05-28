Splashtop Adds Device Configuration And Advanced Application Deployment To Autonomous Endpoint Management Solution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IT teams and MSPs now have the power to automate setup, enforce security policies, and streamline operations across distributed environments.

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop today announced new enhancements to its Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) solution , giving IT teams greater control over the security of Windows and Mac devices in their environments. IT administrators can now establish and enforce network and security configurations, and deploy and patch all software at scale. This is the latest in a series of anticipated updates as the company executes its vision for autonomous IT to drive efficiencies and real-time security for organizations with lean IT teams. In addition to recently announced capabilities like ring-based policy management, vulnerability scanning, configurable alerts, and automated remediation and scripting, IT administrators can centrally manage endpoint settings, manage OS and third-party applications, and enforce policies instantly across their ecosystem.

In today's distributed work environment and fast-evolving cybersecurity climate, organizations are strained to keep systems secure and efficient with limited IT resources. Splashtop AEM simplifies security by enabling IT to standardize configuration policies and automatically apply them to new devices, reducing the risk of misconfiguration and strengthening security when a device comes online. Administrators can now remotely configure Wi-Fi, proxy, and firewall settings; enforce screen lock and password policies; and remotely deploy, patch, and manage software versions for OS, and popular third-party and custom applications. Policies can be applied to individuals, groups, or entire teams, ensuring every device is ready for use and aligned with company standards.

These actions are powered by Splashtop's agent-based architecture, which enables immediate visibility and real-time enforcement. The solution strengthens security postures as a stand-alone SaaS solution and complements existing MDM tools like Microsoft Intune by providing real-time patch and software updates, scripting, dashboards, and automated remediation.

“It only takes one misconfigured device or unpatched app to expose your entire organization. Every unsecured endpoint exponentially increases the risk of a breach. Splashtop AEM gives IT the power to act quickly, stay compliant, and operate at scale,” said Mark Lee, CEO and Co-founder of Splashtop.“These updates are part of our broader vision to deliver seamless, proactive, and autonomous endpoint management no matter the organization's size.”

Splashtop AEM now includes:



Device configuration for Wi-Fi, Firewall, Proxy, Screen-Lock, and Password Settings

Application deployment from the AEM console to install software remotely

Policy automation to ensure new devices inherit configurations based on group assignment

Agent-based architecture for real-time enforcement, visibility, and responsiveness

Vulnerability scanning to detect CVEs/KEVs, and identify and prioritize risks

Automated patching for operating systems and third-party applications, including industry-specific and custom in-house software

Ring-based policy management to support staged, risk-based rollouts

Customizable dashboards for centralized real-time system monitoring

Configurable alerts and Smart Actions for automated issue detection and resolution One-to-many actions to streamline scripting, mass deployments, remote commands, and system updates

Splashtop AEM combines operational efficiency with real-time security, giving IT teams a cost-effective way to enforce standards automatically. This helps keep the business running smoothly and employees productive. At the same time, it frees up valuable IT resources to focus on more strategic initiatives.

