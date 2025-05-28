403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Alba Signs MoU with NFPA to Strengthen Fire Safety and Occupational Health Measures
(MENAFN- Fleishman Hillard) Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), the world's largest aluminium smelter on one site, has entered into a strategic partnership with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®), a global self-funded U.S.-based non-profit organization, dedicated to advancing fire prevention and safety on a global scale for nearly 130 years.
The signing ceremony took place between Alba’s Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali and NFPA MENA’s Director of International Business Development Director Eng. Dana Kamal on 12 May 2025, marking the beginning of a three-year strategic collaboration aimed at enhancing knowledge-sharing and exchanging best practices in occupational health, safety, and fire prevention initiatives.
Commenting on the partnership, Alba’s CEO Ali Al Baqali stated:
“Joining forces with NFPA translates Alba’s ambition to not only be the world’s largest aluminium smelter but also a global leader in industrial safety.
As the first aluminium smelter in the region and the first manufacturing company in Bahrain to embark on this journey, we are proud to lead the way, learning from the best while sharing our advancements to contribute to a safer and more sustainable industrial world starting from Bahrain.”
Adding further, Eng. Dana Kamal, Director, International Business Development MENA at NFPA, said:
“We are proud to work with Alba, one of the world’s largest aluminium smelters. This agreement marks a shared commitment to advancing fire and life safety standards within Bahrain’s industrial sector. By aligning with the NFPA Fire & Life Safety Ecosystem™, we aim to help Alba maintain high safety standards as it continues to grow its operational footprint.”
Through this partnership, Alba and NFPA will jointly develop and implement an action plan that includes hosting awareness forums, training sessions, certification programmes, and conferences to promote best practices in fire safety. Additionally, both organisations will collaborate on alignment of standards related to fire prevention and occupational safety based on shared lessons, research and data analysis.
The signing ceremony took place between Alba’s Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali and NFPA MENA’s Director of International Business Development Director Eng. Dana Kamal on 12 May 2025, marking the beginning of a three-year strategic collaboration aimed at enhancing knowledge-sharing and exchanging best practices in occupational health, safety, and fire prevention initiatives.
Commenting on the partnership, Alba’s CEO Ali Al Baqali stated:
“Joining forces with NFPA translates Alba’s ambition to not only be the world’s largest aluminium smelter but also a global leader in industrial safety.
As the first aluminium smelter in the region and the first manufacturing company in Bahrain to embark on this journey, we are proud to lead the way, learning from the best while sharing our advancements to contribute to a safer and more sustainable industrial world starting from Bahrain.”
Adding further, Eng. Dana Kamal, Director, International Business Development MENA at NFPA, said:
“We are proud to work with Alba, one of the world’s largest aluminium smelters. This agreement marks a shared commitment to advancing fire and life safety standards within Bahrain’s industrial sector. By aligning with the NFPA Fire & Life Safety Ecosystem™, we aim to help Alba maintain high safety standards as it continues to grow its operational footprint.”
Through this partnership, Alba and NFPA will jointly develop and implement an action plan that includes hosting awareness forums, training sessions, certification programmes, and conferences to promote best practices in fire safety. Additionally, both organisations will collaborate on alignment of standards related to fire prevention and occupational safety based on shared lessons, research and data analysis.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
CommentsNo comment