NEXBOARD's Nanotechnology Successfully Resists Over 2,0000F For Over 80 Minutes In Internal Lab Test

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI), ("Xeriant" or "the Company"), dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of disruptive technologies in advanced materials and aerospace, announces the successful completion of a rigorous 80-minute internal fire test for NEXBOARDTM's nanotechnology-based fire retardant. The test marks a major milestone in the Company's path toward commercial production of NEXBOARD, a revolutionary composite panel made primarily from recycled materials.

The 80-minute fire test was conducted under controlled lab conditions and designed to exceed the extreme fire exposure scenarios that interior wall and ceiling panels must endure for certification. The results further confirm the superior performance of Xeriant's proprietary fire-retardant formulation, which leverages nanotechnology to create a chemically stable, heat-resistant barrier without the use of toxic halogens or heavy metals.

“This impressive burn test not only validates the efficacy of our nano-enhanced fire retardant but also signals a green light for the next phase- NEXBOARD production for certification,” said Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant.“Our team has worked tirelessly to optimize both the safety and sustainability of this breakthrough material. These results bring us significantly closer to delivering a commercially viable solution that addresses the urgent global demand for non-toxic, fire-resistant building products.”

Please click here to watch the timelapse version of the 80-Minute Internal Flame Test, or click here for the full-length version.

Xeriant's NEXBOARD is a high-performance eco-friendly construction panel designed to replace traditional wall partitioning products like drywall, OSB, plywood and cement board. In addition to its superior durability against fire, NEXBOARD is resistant to water, mold, insects, cracking and abrasion.

“As fire safety regulations continue to tighten across industries and regions, Xeriant is positioning itself as a leader in sustainable fireproofing technologies,” added Duffy.

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of disruptive technologies in advanced materials and aerospace which can be successfully integrated and commercialized for deployment across multiple industrial sectors. We seek to partner with and acquire strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant's advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVERTM brand, and includes NEXBOARDTM, an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite construction panel made from plastic and fiber waste, designed to replace products such as drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF, MgO board and other materials used in construction.

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In connection with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Xeriant, Inc. is hereby providing cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements (as defined in such act). Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as“will likely result,”“are expected to,”“will continue,”“is anticipated,”“estimated,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes” and“projects”) may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, our expectations concerning our ability to attract investors.

We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make, and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

