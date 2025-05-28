Yahoo DSP Onboards Comscore's AI-Powered ID-Free Audiences For Efficient And Privacy-Centric Campaign Activation
As third-party signals continue to disappear and the media industry braces for the next wave of privacy regulation, these AI-powered audiences offer a privacy-centric approach for reaching consumers without relying on traditional identifiers, building on the trusted contextual segments and brand safety audiences already available in the buy-side platform. This is particularly impactful for highly regulated industries, such as health, pharma, and financial services.
Through this integration, Yahoo DSP clients can now activate Comscore's ID-free audiences directly within the Yahoo DSP, giving advertisers a scalable, privacy-by-design solution that can be leveraged across desktop, mobile, and CTV.
ID-free audiences, powered by Comscore's trusted first-party data, contextual technology, and proprietary AI, help advertisers deliver the outcomes they need more efficiently, with many clients seeing lower CPMs, higher CTRs, and lower CPAs. This builds on the ID-free targeting strategies already available in Yahoo DSP, now providing an even more powerful suite of privacy-forward tools.
“At Comscore, we're committed to helping brands understand consumers and we're rewriting the industry playbook for how consumer insights are collected and applied, without compromising on privacy,” said Steve Bagdasarian, Comscore's Chief Commercial Officer.“This expanded partnership with Yahoo DSP empowers advertisers to activate AI-powered, ID-free audiences, reaching the right consumers without sacrificing performance or budget efficiency.”
“Yahoo has long been committed to simplifying how advertisers reach their target audiences at scale in a privacy-forward way through our premium DSP. Our expanded partnership with Comscore is another important step in achieving these goals,” said Giovanni Gardelli, VP Ads Data Products, Yahoo DSP.“By offering Comscore ID-free audiences directly in our platform, we're enabling our clients to deliver better outcomes while balancing the need for user privacy.”
The integration is now live and available to all Yahoo DSP clients.
About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms. With a robust data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top, and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multi-screen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.
