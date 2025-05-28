Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mexico's Foreign Reserves Hit Historic $239.9 Billion Peak In 2025


2025-05-28 08:09:57
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's foreign exchange reserves surged to a record $239.7 billion in April 2025, marking the highest level since records began in 1996.

The Banco de México reported a steady climb, with reserves growing in 19 of the first 21 weeks of the year, driven by asset valuation gains, dollar sales from state oil giant Pemex, and transfers from the Mexican Oil Fund.

This accumulation reflects a deliberate strategy to shield the economy from external volatility, a core principle of mercantilist economic thinking.

The reserves' rise stems from three key factors. First, fluctuations in international asset values-such as gold prices-accounted for 26% of the increase, highlighting the central bank's diversified holdings.

Second, Pemex sold $2.9 billion to Banxico , a mandated practice to ensure dollar liquidity for the energy sector. Third, the Mexican Oil Fund contributed $630 million, aligning with fiscal stabilization policies to offset oil price swings.


Combined, these measures underscore Mexico's focus on maintaining robust external buffers. These reserves now cover nearly four months of imports, a critical metric for economic stability.
Mexico's Reserve Strategy
Analysts note they act as a“safety net” to prevent capital flight during crises, a lesson learned from past balance-of-payments shocks.

While Mexico's absolute reserves trail Brazil's $340.5 billion, the country's coverage ratio of 4.3 months surpasses Chile's 6.5 months when measured against import volumes.

Colombia, with $58.5 billion in reserves, lags in both absolute and relative terms. Brazil's larger reserves reflect its broader economic scale and commodity-driven export strength, yet Mexico 's strategy prioritizes efficiency.

By maintaining autonomy in fiscal and monetary policy, Mexico avoids over-reliance on external loans, a key mercantilist principle. The reserves also complement efforts to reduce the current account deficit and bolster investor confidence.

In contrast, Chile's smaller reserves ($40.9 billion) achieve higher import coverage, suggesting tighter management. Colombia's recent growth in reserves (from $57.8 billion to $58.5 billion) signals cautious optimism amid regional instability.

Mexico's approach, however, balances scale and prudence, positioning it as a stable player in turbulent global markets. This buildup isn't merely defensive. It signals Mexico's proactive stance in safeguarding trade competitiveness and financial sovereignty-a mercantilist priority.

As global economic headwinds persist, the reserves stand as a testament to strategic foresight, ensuring Mexico can navigate storms without compromising its economic independence.

