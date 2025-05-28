Orthopedic Splints Global Market Report 2025: Growing Adoption Of Advanced Technologies Fuels Market Expansion

Orthopedic Splints Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The orthopedic splints market has been witnessing robust growth in recent years. It is poised to grow from $2.13 billion in 2024 to $2.32 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.0%. This phenomenon is a result of rising adoption of advanced technologies, growing demand for personalized solutions, and increasing investment in research and development. Moreover, increasing healthcare infrastructure and wider government initiatives have further contributed to this growth.

How Big Is the Global Orthopedic Splints Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

Furthermore, the orthopedic splints market predicts strong growth in the next few years, accelerating to $3.24 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.8%. This forecasted growth is riding on the coattails of several prominent trends such as the integration of artificial intelligence, advancements in 3D printing technology, rising adoption of wearable sensors, the development of smart materials, and enhancements in data analytics with predictive modeling.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Orthopedic Splints Market?

An essential driver propelling the market forward is the increasing incidence of musculoskeletal disorders. These disorders, causing pain, stiffness, and restricted movement, are impacting muscles, bones, joints, tendons, and ligaments. The ever-growing sedentary lifestyle adds to the problem as prolonged inactivity weakens muscles, reduces flexibility, and increases the risk of joint- and bone-related issues. Orthopedic splints assist in managing these musculoskeletal disorders by offering targeted support, stabilizing affected areas, reducing pain, and improving joint alignment, thus speeding up recovery and enhancing mobility.

For instance, in January 2024, according to Gov, a UK-based government agency, the incidence of long-term musculoskeletal MSK conditions among people aged 16 and over spiked from 17.6% in 2022 to 18.4% in 2023, with the prevalence being 20.9% in females and 15.8% in males. Consequently, the rising incidence of musculoskeletal disorders is stimulating the growth of the orthopedic splints market.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Orthopedic Splints Market Share?

The orthopedic splints market is fortunate to house an array of renowned companies such as 3M Company, Essity AB, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Ossur hf., DeRoyal Industries Inc., Breg Inc., Trulife, Tynor Orthotics Pvt Ltd., Dynatronics Corporation, Bauerfeind AG, Alimed, Bird & Cronin Inc., Medi GmbH & Co KG, GPC Medical Ltd, SAM Medical Products, United Medicare, Otto Bock Healthcare, Orthosys, DJO Global, Thuasne Group, and Navchetan Orthopedic Appliances.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Orthopedic Splints Market Size?

Considerable trends are observed in the market, with a key focus on developing advanced products like lightweight biodegradable splints that support environmental sustainability in healthcare settings. A perfect example is Dassiet, a Finnish medical technology company, which in January 2022 debuted UCAST, biodegradable and lightweight splints designed for hospitals and healthcare centers.

How Is the Global Orthopedic Splints Market Segmented?

Market segmentation is white and varied. The main products of orthopedic splints are fiberglass splints, plastic splints, tools and accessories, among others. In particular, fiberglass splints made from fiberglass material are noted for being lightweight, durable, and water-resistant. These are used across multiple applications such as lower extremity, upper extremity, and spinal.

What are The Leading Region in the Orthopedic Splints Market?

Regionally, North America led the orthopedic splints market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions included in the orthopedic splints market report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

