Irbid Chamber Concludes Food Safety Course In Partnership With German Craft Association

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, May 28 (Petra) -- The Irbid Chamber of Industry has concluded a specialized training program on food safety and hazard control, organized in collaboration with Germany's Chamber of Skilled Crafts Cologne, as part of its broader strategy to enhance workforce competencies and improve food safety standards in Jordan's industrial sector.The training, which focused on the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) system and the ISO 22000 Food Safety Management System, brought together employees from local food and industrial firms as well as individuals from the wider community seeking to upgrade their professional qualifications in this vital field.Speaking during the closing ceremony on Tuesday, Chamber President Hani Abu Hassan emphasized the importance of equipping Jordanian professionals with the technical knowledge required to meet growing domestic and international food safety requirements."These training programs are a cornerstone in creating a secure and reliable food production environment," Abu Hassan said, adding that workforce development is integral to the Chamber's mission of strengthening the competitiveness and long-term growth of national industries.The course covered risk analysis, control mechanisms, and international compliance standards essential to ensuring food quality and consumer safety. According to the Chamber, such initiatives reflect a commitment to helping industrial enterprises comply with global standards, enhance operational practices, and build consumer confidence in Jordanian-made products.The program is part of a broader series of workshops launched by the Chamber to support human capital development across key sectors, particularly food production, by fostering a safer, more efficient production environment in line with national regulations and market expectations.In a statement, the Irbid Chamber underlined its goal of serving as a national hub for technical expertise and training support, helping industries across the Irbid governorate improve compliance, productivity, and export readiness.The Chamber also praised its ongoing partnership with the Chamber of Skilled Crafts Cologne, describing it as a successful model of international cooperation and knowledge exchange that directly contributes to advancing industrial training standards in Jordan.